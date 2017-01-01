Knight wrestlers defeat Big Lake; next head to â€˜Clashâ€™

Wyatt Bice (top) of the Knights enr oute to a 9-1 major decision win over his Big Lake opponent. (Photo by Bill Halldin)

The STMA wrestling team remained undefeated in dual meets, moving their win-loss record to 7-0, as they defeated Big Lake in a Mississippi-8 Conference matchup by a score of 43-24 Thursday, Dec. 22, at Big Lake.

The Knights were down 12-0 after the first three matches, before defending State champion, Patrick McKee (126 pounds), put the Knights on the board with a pin, to make the team score 12-6. STMA lost the next 2 matches at 132 and 138 and trailed Big Lake 21-6, before reeling off 7 straight wins to put the dual out of reach for Big Lake. STMAâ€™s Allen Winters attempts to bring his Big Lake opponent to the mat. Winters lost a close one, but the Knights were victorious in the dual. (Photo by Bill Halldin)

Besides McKee, Carl Leuer (145), Jake Allar (170), and Evan Foster (220) had pins for the visiting Knights.

The team travels to Rochester for the 32-team “The Clash” dual meet tournament on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 30 and 31. This yearâ€™s Clash has attracted numerous nationally ranked teams from all over the United States and will be possibly be the toughest overall field ever assembled for the 15th annual tournament.

The Knights are seeded fourth in the eight-team Bracket D at “The Clash,” where Oak Park River Forest (Illinois) is the number one seed. STMA will meet Hermiston (Oregon) in a first round dual at 4 p.m. Friday Dec. 30. Win or lose, STMA will wrestle again at 6 and 8 p.m., that evening. Should the Knights win their first match against Hermiston, they will wrestle three duals starting at 4 p.m. Saturday the 31st. If they lose to Hermiston, they will wrestle three duals on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. and approximately 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

STMA-43 Big Lake-24

106-Rocco Visci (BL) decision over Cole Becker (STMA) 9-8; 113-Cade

Sixberry (BL) pinned Nate Nygaard (STMA) 1:51; 120-Josh Ginther (BL) decision over Ben Kloss (STMA) 6-3; 126-Patrick McKee (STMA) pinned Vince Daily (BL) 1:15; 132-Ben Morris (BL) decision over Zach Evan Foster (top) about to pin his Big Lake opponent in the Knightsâ€™ 43-24 dual meet win. (Photo by Bill Halldin)

Dehmer (STMA) 3-1, OT; 138-Heath Foster (BL) pinned Kyle Elkie (STMA) 1:06; 145-Carl Leuer (STMA) pinned Ryan Helgoe (BL) 4:07; 152-Cody Schoen (STMA) decision over Caleb Juhl (BL) 5-1; 160-Wyatt Bice (STMA) major decision over Joe Morris (BL) 9-1

170-Jake Allar (STMA) pinned Jordan Hickman (BL) 0:28; 182-Aaron Phillips (STMA) won by forfeit; 195-Gabe Anderson (STMA) won by forfeit; 220-Evan Foster (STMA) pinned Cody Klug (BL) 1:02; 285-Bryce Murphy (BL) decision over Allen Winters (STMA) 4-2.