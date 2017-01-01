Hanover ordinance spells out who’s responsible for backups

The Hanover City Council reviewed an ordinance amendment that spells out who is responsible should a property owner’s sewer or water line back up.

The council also approved the 2017 final budget and levy.

SEWER

Earlier this year the city encountered a resident who’s sewer line backed up, costing expensive repairs, and without knowing who was exactly responsible for what costs.

Those unknowns are now clearly spelled out.

For water utility lines:

• The water service line extending from the curb stop into the property is owned and maintained by the owner of the property serviced by such line. The property owner must bear all costs associated with installing, maintaining, and repairing the water service line to the water main between the building and the water main service stub; if no stub is present, the property owner is responsible for connecting to the water main in a location determined by the City. In the case of no stub, the property owner is then responsible for the service line between the building and the water main. The owner shall defend, indemnify, and hold harmless the City from any loss or damage that may be directly or indirectly occasioned by the installation of the building sewer.

For sewer lines:

• The sanitary sewer service line extending from the sanitary sewer main into the property is owned and maintained by the owner of the property serviced by such line. The property owner must bear all costs associated with installing, maintaining, and repairing the sanitary sewer line to the sanitary sewer main between the building and the sanitary sewer main. If no service stub is present, the property owner is responsible for connecting to the sanitary sewer main in a location determined by the City. The owner shall defend, indemnify, and hold harmless the City from any loss or damage that may be directly or indirectly occasioned by the installation of the building sewer.

This item was for review only, and the council didn’t see any areas of concern. Approval is expected at the Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting.

LEVY

In other news, the council approved the final budget draft, and certified the 2017 property tax levy.

The 2017 Final Budget is as follows:

City of Hanover General Fund Expenditures:

• General Government – $490,833.53

• Public Safety – $409,357.05

• Public Works – $372,100.57

• Culture and Recreation – $55,000

• Transit – $250

• Total General Fund Expenditures – $1,326,541

• Hanover EDA Expenditures – $50,200

• Veolia Expenditures – $84,229

The council also certified the 2017 levy at $1,486,285.