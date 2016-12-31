Rocket football awards handed off

Rockford’s football team handed out post-season honors at the annual awards banquet.

Most valuable offensive awards went to lineman Jake Schmitz, running back Lucas Mason, pass receiver Kyle Calder and Cory Weber was named most improved.

On defense, most valuable honors were given to lineman Luke Overton, linebacker Jake Schumacher, defensive back Hunter Petron and Max Skinner was most improved.

The scout player of the year is Stone Fritz. Mason is special teams player of the year.

Jacob Hall is offensive player of the year, while Parker Johnson and Schmitz shared defensive player of the year award.

Schmitz was picked as first team Mid-State All-District. Johnson and Mason were named to the second team.

Mid-State All-District All-Academic honors went to Hall, Johnson, Schumacher, Connor Abbott, Calder, Joey Seymour, Overton and Cory Weber.

Schmitz was Mid-State District Blue offensive lineman of the year and Mason was Mid-state District Blue specialist of the year.

Overton and Skinner were named to the All-Section team.