River Hawks beat Sartell-Sauk Rapids, lose to River Lakes

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

North Wright County continued its climb toward .500 with a 5-2 win over Sartell-Sauk Rapids and a 2-0 loss to River Lakes.

The River Hawks got two goals from Rachel Lenz as they picked up their sixth win of the year against Sartell-Sauk Rapids on Tuesday. The River Hawks share a celebratory hug after a big goal. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

After no scoring in the opening 17 minutes, the second period saw plenty of action.

Brooke Johnson broke through for the River Hawks early in the period (Camryn Wilson, Lauren Rokala) only for Brooke Walters and Bre Hess to score quick goals to give SSR the lead.

The River Hawks would get it back as Lenz tied the game (Johnson) and Mackenzie Bourgerie (Molly Young) gave them a 3-2 lead with just 29 seconds remaining in the period.

Lenz (Wilson, Johnson) gave NWC some insurance with her second goal in the third period. After SSR pulled their goalie, Alana Achterkirch (Brinna Martin) sent the puck the length of the ice into the empty net.

River Hawks head coach Cailyn McCauley said she was proud of her girls for not giving up after losing the lead quickly after they got it.

“It was a big game for us,” McCauley said. The win gave the River Hawks their third in four games.

RIVER LAKES

The River Hawks lost 2-0 to River Lakes on Thursday night.

North Wright County lost despite a heavy shot advantage (38-17). The Stars made the most of their limited opportunities. Sierra Flint scored in the opening period on one of just five shots on goal by the Stars.

In the third, Alyssa Meed buried a shot on an empty net to seal the deal.

The brief winning streak came to an end at two games for the River Hawks, who fell to 6-9-1 on the season.

The River Hawks resume January 5 against Eastview.