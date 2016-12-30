Three Rivers seeks public comments about Crow River Regional Trail Master Plan

The Three Rivers Park District Board of Commissioners has approved the draft master plan for the Crow River Regional Trail, and the public has an opportunity to review the plan and make comments about it.

The proposed Crow River Regional Trail will expand recreational access to the Crow River — providing multiple opportunities along its 32-mile corridor to “touch the river.” The trail’s proposed route stretches from the Luce Line State Trail in Watertown Township to the West Mississippi River Regional Trail in Dayton, connecting Carver, Hennepin and Wright counties through the communities of Minnetrista, Independence, Franklin Township, Delano, Greenfield, Rockford, Rockford Township, Hanover, Rogers and Otsego.

The master plan for the trail was developed in partnership with Carver and Wright counties.

Copies of the master plan are available here; at the Three Rivers Park District Administrative Center; and at the Great River Regional Libraries (Delano and Rockford), and the Hennepin County Library in Rogers.

The public has the opportunity to provide comments now through Jan. 6, written comments may be submitted by e-mail to [email protected] ; by fax to 763-557-5248, or by mail to: Three Rivers Park District, c/o Crow River Regional Trail, 3000 Xenium Lane N., Plymouth, MN 55441.