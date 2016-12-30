Rockford-Delano boys hockey captures two more victories to stay at No. 1

CROW RIVER NEWS

Two more victories kept the Rockford-Delano boys hockey team undefeated at 7-0 to remain as the state’s top ranked team in Class A.

Ben Meyers continued to hold his spot as the top point scorer in the state with 17 goals and 19 assists for 36 points. He netted four goals with an assist in the 5-3 victory over the Minneapolis co-op program and added three goals in the 9-1 victory over Mound Westonka last week. Right: Senior forward Ben Meyers of Rockford-Delano ranks as the top point scorer in the state with 36 points in seven games. (Photo by Bill Nord)

Close behind Meyers is line mate Brian Halonen, who has 13 goals and 19 assists for 32 points. Last week had three goals and three assists against Mound-Westonka and three assists against Minneapolis.

The game against Minneapolis was tied at 3-3 after two periods. Rockford-Delano dominated in shots on goal, 41-19. John Keranen had a goal and one assist and Andrew Kruse had two assists.

Goalie Jackson Hjelle made 16 saves. He is 4-0 on the season with save percentage of 9.26. Goalie Erik Peterson is 3-0 with a 9.29 save percentage. He made 21 saves in the win over Mound-Westonka.

Despite the lopsided 9-1 score against MW, shots were close at 26-22 for RD. John Keranen had a goal and four assists. Tanner Glasrud had three assists and Andrew Kruse added two assists. Other goals were by Kyle Ylitalo and Justin Daly.

Rockford-Delano was three for three on the power play against Mound Westonka. For the season the team is 45 percent on the power play and has killed 87.0 percent of the penalties against it.

Keranen’s two goals and five assists on the week upped his season total to 25 points on 11 goals and 14 assists.

R-D was at the Duluth tournament Dec. 27-29. The team plays at Orono, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.