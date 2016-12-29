Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MAPLE GROVE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Elm Creek Estates

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of Maple Grove will hold a public hearing at the Maple Grove Government Center at 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway at 7:00 p.m. on MONDAY, JANUARY 9, 2017, to consider among other items a request for approval for a PUD Concept Stage Plan for the purpose of developing property into a mix of high density and medium density housing for a total proposed 167 dwelling units. (98 Apartment units and 69 attached townhome units.) Located at 13763 14033 Territorial Road. PID#03-119-22-33-0007; 03-119-22-33-0001; 03-119-22-34-0001.

If you desire to be heard, please attend this meeting. For additional information, please call the Community Development department at 763-494-6040.

Auxiliary aids for handicapped persons are available upon request if notified at least 96 hours in advance. Please call the Administration department at 763-494-6010 to make arrangements.

Heidi Nelson

City Administrator

Published in

The Press

December 29, 2016

635829

http://pressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2016/12/635829-1.pdf