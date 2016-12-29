Knights boys basketball pushes record to 3-2

By Jake Schroer

STMA won a thriller against Waconia on Tuesday night and routed Moorhead Thursday night to improve to 3-2 on the season.

Mitchell Kartes had 22 points as the Knights defeated Waconia 75-68 in overtime. STMA’s Xavier Thurman goes for a layup against Moorhead. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

The Knights held a 12 point lead at halftime, only for Waconia to rally in the second half to tie the game at 62-62, forcing overtime in the process.

STMA took over in overtime, scoring 13 points to get the win. Cody Mattson had 12 points and Roy Halverson scored 10 in the contest. Charlie Gove had 20 points for Waconia in the loss.

MOORHEAD

The Knights rode a strong first half to a rout against the Moorhead Spuds on Thursday night.

STMA got things going in the first half and built a 40-19 lead at the end of the half. The Knights further clamped down on defense in the second half, holding Moorhead to just 17 more points while pulling away on the offensive end.

The Knights won by a final score of 70-36. Xavier Thurman led with 15 points, Cody Mattson scored 14, Travis Brown and Mitchell Kartes each added 11.

Head coach Derek Johnson said that Moorhead started out very tough, but his team figured things out eventually.

“Once we settled down, we played a really good defensive game,” Johnson said.

The Knights play Thursday night against Owatonna.