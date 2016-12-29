Crimson boys hockey holds off Eagles

By Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

Maple Grove staved off a two-goal period by Totino-Grace close out its pre-Christmas break schedule with a win.

Ten different Crimson score or assisted on goals in the 4-3 victory over the Eagles at the Brooklyn Park Community Center on Dec. 20. Crimson goalie Lucas Patenaude stopped eight of 10 shots in the final period to secure the win.

Patenaude had 16 saves overall with an .842 save percentage. It notched his first win in goal of the season, the third different Crimson netminder to do so. Nick LaPoint and Ethan Haider start the lion’s share of games in goal.

Maple Grove bounced back with the Northwest Suburban Conference win after losing 5-2 to Blaine on Dec. 17. The Crimson struggled in the third period of that contest with four goals allowed.

Against Totino-Grace, the Crimson defense stymied the Eagles for the second period with no shots allowed. The Crimson allowed seven shots in the first period and held the Eagles 0-2 on power plays.

Thomas Saunders got things going offensively for the Crimson with a power play goal about three minutes into the game following a tripping penalty by the Eagles. Tevin Neegaard and Tyler Kostelecky assisted on the opening score.

Justin Kelley put the Crimson up 2-0 on goal assisted by Sam Huff in the first period. The Eagles crept back in with a goal in the opening period on a goal by Cam Fagerlee, but they couldn’t get anything going in the second period.

That period belonged to the Crimson as Jarrett Camarata extended the lead to 3-1 with a power play goal on assists from Huff and Tyler Borsch. A tripping penalty bit the Eagles for the second time that night.

Colin Monk cushioned the Crimson lead when he scored to for a 4-1 lead with 2:44 left in the second period. Trevor Kukkonen and Riley Bergland assisted on the goal.

Maple Grove returned to action on Wednesday with the start of the St. Louis Park holiday tournament, the Holiday Hockey Classic. The No. 15-ranked Crimson (6-2) opened with No. 9-ranked Lakeville North (5-1-1) on Wednesday after press deadlines.

A tough slate remains for Crimson at the tourney with No. 6 Holy Family (7-1) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and No. 14 Prior Lake (4-3) on Friday at 5 p.m. The Crimson return to NWSC action on Jan. 5 with No. 8 Centennial (5-1) at 7 p.m.

Both the Crimson and Cougars trail NWSC North Division leaders Blaine and Elk River by two points in the standings. The Elks (8-1) and Bengals (6-2) have four points each while the Cougars and Crimson