Regional High School students write from the heart

Opening their hearts and exposing their souls, Anoka-Hennepin Regional High School students employed poetic license to express their deepest feelings.

Weeping over a beloved grandmother’s death, enraged at a parent’s betrayal or determined to make their own way, sophomore students exercised rarely expressed emotion when they read their original poetry aloud during a Dec. 1 poetry reading at the school.

Students recognized the value of the exercise in spite of the pain that may have been ignited during the writing process.

“I found out I write my best poetry when it’s about something I can relate to: depression. It helped me be able to explain it to others,” said student Marissa Jenkins. English teacher Kristi Weidlein hugs writer-in-residence Diego Vazquez Jr. after she and assistant principal Megan Hendrix (not pictured) thanked the poet for his work with students and presented him with a Regional High School T-shirt.(Photo submitted)

Another student, Kadetra Brooks, wept as she read the poem she wrote about her granny’s death.

“I’ll have to see you in another dream,” she said in one stanza of that mournful lyric.

“Writing my poetry let me express feelings I never had been able to express before,” she said.

Classmate Tyler Johnson had never written poetry before, and to his surprise, he discovered that he liked doing it.

“I found out I could write one good poem. Now I might write more,” he said.

Diego Vazquez Jr., writer-in-residence at the high school, worked with the students in Kristi Weidlein’s English class during a six-week period and called it a “remarkable experience.”

“It’s amazing to see what these kids can do. Some of them went from writing about their favorite basketball team to really writing, really expressing some personal thoughts, really writing about themselves,” Vazquez said. Student Jerome Swanson reads his light-hearted poem about his “big hair.” (Photo submitted)

Vazquez visited the classroom several times a week during the six-week period. He gave students exercises and assignments, exposed them to raw and emotional poetry and challenged them to take a risk with their own.

“They were scared at first, nervous, but I just guide them to their own direction and try to reach their hearts. These kids take such risks, and I told them there is no bad poetry. Just get it out, get it down on paper. What they got down is remarkable stuff,” Vazquez said.

A published poet and novelist, Vazquez said he finds great joy and inspiration in working with the students.

“Poetry always reaches your heart. It’s the quickest connection to the heart with no road blocks,” he said. “I just guide them in the exercises, let them respond and react … create on their own as much as possible,” he said.

Vazquez’s work with the students was made possible through a partnership with Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts and Allina Health. High school administrators recently learned that Vazquez will be returning as writer-in-residence.

“This has been an amazing experience,” said Weidlein. “We truly have some amazing students here at Regional, and Diego really allowed them to have their own voice – and they have some amazing voices. With Diego, they’ve become better writers, better risk-takers. We’re so glad we’ve been able to have Diego here and so glad that he will be returning.”

Vazquez expressed his eagerness to working with emerging writers.

“To see the progression is truly remarkable,” he said. “At first they can’t think of what to write, and soon they reach the heart in such a remarkable way. It’s astounding.”