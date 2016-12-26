Rogers gymnastics wins first home meet

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

Morgan Wallmow was talking with former teammates Caitlyn Reeves and Krista Kovar after she concluded her floor routine. Reeves and Kovar congratulated her on what was likely to be a high score. As the three talked, the judges raised their scores to show the crowd, and a huge smile appeared on Wallmow’s face.

“I was so happy because I have never scored that high on floor before,” Wallmow said. “It means so much to me to have them (Reeves and Kovar) back in the gym and there to experience that with me since they have both been huge support systems for me.” Morgan Wallmow scored a career best on her floor routine in Thursday night’s victory. (Photo by Jared Hines)

Wallmow scored an 8.95 on her floor routine, her career best, in the Royals 137.475-126.625 win over Chisago Lakes. The dual against the Wildcats was the first home meet for Rogers gymnastics, and many parents and fans packed the small bleacher space in the basement of Elk River high school to watch.

“It means to world to us to have people come and support our team,” Wallmow said. “It makes the meets a lot more fun when we have a crowd and makes us want to perform even better.”

Rogers edged Chisago Lakes out on every event in Thursday night’s victory, winning 34.425-32.95 on vault, and 33.775-30,45 on bars. On the beam, Wallmow and Co. won 34.55-31.35, and on the floor, the Royals won 34.725-31.875. While only five varsity scores count towards team scores, the girls know it takes a complete effort for the team to be successful.

Lauren Krall performs on the bars. (Photo by Jared Hines)

“That’s one of the big things I love about this team is how supportive everyone is to each other and how everyone always has each other’s backs,” Wallmow said. “I’m so happy to be a part of this team.”

Rogers 2016-17 roster has 22 members on it, with many of the girls finally getting an opportunity to show off their skills now that Rogers has its own home meets and aren’t part of ERZ gymnastics anymore. The separation has also helped with local community support of the team.

“I think being just Rogers has given out team more support from the Rogers students and staff,” Wallmow said. “Being ERZ made people think we were more of an Elk River team, but now I think more people are paying attention to our team as Rogers.”

Fans will have a chance to support Rogers gymnastics again on Jan. 3 when the Royals host Cambridge-Isanti at Elk River High School. The Mississippi 8 Conference meet begins at 6:30 p.m.