Truck driver injured in rollover crash in Rogers

A semi driver was transferred to a hospital with minor injuries following a rollover crash in Rogers last week.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of County Rd. 81 and Fletcher Lane on a semi truck rollover with unknown injuries.

Officers arrived on scene and could see a semi truck laying on its driver’s side pulling a large steel utility trailer. The truck and trailer were both tipped on the side and facing north, partially blocking the Westbound County Rd. 81 traffic lane.

The semi tractor was pulling what looked to be concrete block which was scattered towards the front drivers side of the vehicle. Officers rendered first aid to the driver who was already out of his vehicle sitting on the ground near the crash. An officer spoke to the driver who appeared to be in shock and complained of leg and back pain. The officer advised dispatch to have North Ambulance to head to the scene.

The driver explained he was heading westbound on County Rd. 81 when the vehicle ahead of him (black SUV) quickly applied the brakes and signaled left to turn onto Ironwood Circle. The driver explained that he didn’t want to hit the black SUV so he slammed on his brakes causing his trailer to “fish tail” out of control causing the tractor and trailer to tip over onto the drivers side.

The truck and trailer combination slid in the ditch on the north side of County Rd. 81. Officers spoke to the driver of the black SUV who claimed that she was waiting to turn onto Ironwood Circle and could see the semi tuck in her rearview mirror.

The driver of the SUV explained she was worried that the semi was going to rear end her so she moved he vehicle partially into the opposite lane of traffic to avoid being hit.

Officers were unable to verify what contributing factors initiated the crash.

The driver was transported by North Memorial Ambulance to Princeton Hospital.