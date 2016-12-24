Knights hockey suffers first loss

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

The STMA boys’ hockey team defeated St. Cloud on Tuesday before losing to rival Buffalo over the weekend. The Knights exchange high-fives after a goal. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

The Knights got six goals from six different scorers in a 6-2 win over St. Cloud.

Ryan Copeland (Max Helgestad, Nick Putnam) got things going for the Knights in the first period. Jordan Drobinski made it 2-0 early in the second period.

After a Tech goal, Luc Laylin (Jack Kelly) scored on the power play, only for the Tigers to cut the lead to 3-2 after two periods.

Garrett Sandberg (Copeland, Putnam) Adam Flammang, and Zach Sjelin put the game away in the third period.

Kyle Hayden made 19 saves.

BUFFALO

The Knights lost 3-0 against the Bison on Saturday afternoon.

Buffalo scored once in each period. Connor Kuhlman scored in the first, Nick Mueller in the second (Tom Rooney, Blake Habisch) and Luke Ramsey in the third on an empty net.

The loss dropped the Knights to 4-1 on the young season.

STMA played Tuesday night against Breck. The Knights travel to Rochester to play Rochester John Marshall on Thursday night.