Osseo approves liquor license for Red’s Savoy Pizza

The Osseo City Council approved a request for strong beer, wine liquor license and Sunday sales for Red’s Savoy Pizza during its Monday, Dec. 12, meeting.

The new pizza restaurant is planning to open along Central Avenue.

Also during the meeting, the council considered a camera system for one of the police squads as well as the 2017 street and alley feasibility studies.

RED’S SAVOY PIZZA

The council heard a request from Red’s Savoy Pizza applying for a strong beer and wine liquor license along with Sunday sales during the meeting.

The restaurant is planning to open after the New Year at 225 Central Avenue, in the former Kopper Kettle Restaurant.

According to staff, annual fees associated with the license are: beer is $150, special Sunday sales is $200 and wine on-sale is $500. Red’s has paid a full-year payment of fees, so the city would be reimbursing a portion of the fee upon approval based on pro rating of fees according to city code.

The applicant has submitted to the city the required forms, proof of liquor liability insurance, workers compensation insurance and a payment of $1,050. The background check was in the process of being conducted by the Osseo Police Department as of Dec. 12.

The council unanimously approved the liquor license (beer, wine and special Sunday sales) for Red’s Savoy Pizza at 225 Central Avenue contingent on a satisfactory background check.

POLICE SQUAD CAMERA

In other news, Police Chief Shane Mikkelson asked the council for new squad car camera for a new squad car which will be purchased and going into service 2017.

“I would like get all of our squad cars pretty much built the same, so when an officer gets into one of these squad cars it’s built the same,” he said.

The camera in the old squad car outside the police department has been having troubles working and is several years old. Chief Mikkelson said this camera also is the only one using a DVD burning.

The cost for the new camera would cost $4,646. The funds would be used from the seizure fund. “So that would not go against any budget or increase anything on the purchase of the squad car,” Chief Mikkelson added.

The council then approved the purchase of the new squad car camera for $4,646.25.

2017 STREET/ALLEY STUDIES

Also during the meeting, city engineer Lee Gustafson presented the council with the 2017 street feasibility study and the 2017 alley feasibility study.

The 2017 street reconstruction project would consist of reconstructing portions of Second Street S.E., Third Street S.E., Fourth Avenue S.E., Fifth Avenue S.E. and Sixth Avenue S.E. There would be repairing or minimal reconstruction of the storm and sanitary sewer and replacement of the curb and gutter as needed.

Gustafson said the median at the south end of Sixth Avenue S.E., which prevents northbound traffic from using this roadway is proposed to be removed. This recommendation was based on the need to reduce cut-through traffic in the adjacent commercial parking lot and to improve access for city maintenance equipment, including plows and street sweepers.

The project is estimated to cost $999,000, including all proposed street, utility, sidewalk and storm sewer improvements as well as all engineering, legal, financing and administrative costs. Financing for the project would have 50 percent of the improvements (administrative costs) be assessed. The remaining 50 percent of administrative costs and 100 percent of the storm and utility costs would be financed by the city through street and enterprise funds.

An improvement hearing would take place Jan. 9. The rest of the project schedule includes: council approving plans and specs in February, project bidding between February and March, assessment hearing in April, council awarding the construction contract in May. Construction would take place between June and October.

The council then adopted a resolution receiving the feasibility report and calling for the improvement hearing on the 2017 street reconstruction project.

In a related matter, the 2017 alley feasibility study was discussed.

The 2017 alley project would consist of reconstructing the alley between Fifth and Sixth Avenues N.E. from Fourth Street N.E. to 93rd Avenue. There would be repairing and minimal reconstruction of the storm sewer.

The alley would maintain its existing width. A new 14-foot wide, six-inch thick concrete pavement would replace the old bituminous pavement.

Gustafson said the total project cost is estimated to be $186,600, which includes all proposed surface and storm sewer improvements and all engineering, legal, financing and administrative costs.

Financing for this project would have 80 percent of the proposed improvements be specially assessed. The remaining 20 percent and 100 percent of the storm sewer costs would be financed by the city. There would be 27 properties benefiting from the improvements, or a cost of $5,340 per parcel.

An improvement hearing would be Jan. 9. The project schedule consists of: council approving plans and specs in February, project bidding between February and March, assessment hearing in April, council awarding the construction contract in May. Construction would take place between June and August.

The council then adopted the resolution receiving the feasibility report and calling for the improvement hearing for the 2017 alley reconstruction project.

OTHER

In other action, the council:

APPROVED the hiring of Adrianne Lamers as a part-time officer and David Johnson as a reserve officer within the Osseo Police Department.

HIRED four warming house attendants for the city ice rink: Connor Maloney, Ethan Spinler, Nathan Lantaigne-Goetsch and Lane Stock at a rate of $10 per hour.