Maple Grove sinks Skippers, falls short at Blaine in hockey

by Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

Maple Grove extended its winning streak to four but then came up short in a key conference game last week.

Sam Huff and Jayden Walsh each scored goals as the Crimson boys hockey team edged Minnetonka 2-1 Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Maple Grove Community Center. It gave the Crimson their second victory over a top-ten team this season and their fourth-consecutive victory.

Huff put the Crimson up 1-0 in the first period on a goal assisted by Matt Jaglo and Justin Kelley just 2:05 into the game. Minnetonka then committed a tripping penalty in the second period, which set up a successful power play for the Crimson.

Walsh scored his second goal of the season during the power play on assists from Huff and Kelley. It gave the Crimson a 2-0 lead, which they kept until the later part of the third period. Crimson’s Jack Kelly scores on power play in the Dec. 8 game against Armstrong Cooper. (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

Joe Moelenaar got the Skippers on the board with 4:47 left in the game to cut the Crimson lead to 2-1. Crimson goalie Ethan Haider made the key stops down the stretch otherwise with 12 of his 34 saves in the victory. Haider finished with a .971 save percentage as he picked up his third win of the season.

He collected wins the week before in a 6-2 victory against Anoka on Dec. 10 and when the Crimson beat Armstrong-Cooper 6-2 on Dec. 8. The freshman goalie faced a combined 25 shots in those two games before taking on the Skippers.

Maple Grove saw its four-game winning streak end Saturday, Dec. 17, a 5-2 loss at Blaine (4-2). The Bengals jumped out to the 1-0 lead with Mick Rynerson’s power play goal in the first period, but the Crimson rallied in the second.

Jack Kelley scored first for the Crimson with a goal on assists from Justin Kelley and Tyler Borsch. Huff then put the Crimson ahead 2-1 with his 10th goal of the season.

Maple Grove, a team that allows 2.71 goals per game, gave up an uncharacteristic four goals in the final period to the Bengals. Two of the scores came on power plays following Crimson penalties and another goal happened in the final two minutes of the game.

Nick Lapoint took the loss in goal with a .762 save percentage and 16 saves. The senior netminder (2-2) gave up five goals for the second time this season with the other one coming against a ranked Holy Family team on Nov. 26.

Maple Grove looked to regroup with a game against Totino-Grace at the Brooklyn Park Community Center on Tuesday, which took place after press deadlines.

The Crimson will face its fourth top-ten opponent of the season with No. 9 Lakeville North on Dec. 28, at noon in St. Louis Park. It marks the start of a three-day holiday tourney for the Crimson where they’ll face Holy Family again on Dec. 29, at 7:30 p.m. and then Prior Lake at 5 p.m. on Dec. 30.