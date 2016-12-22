Maple Grove girls’ hockey team continues to roll, improves to 9-1

By Bob San

Sun press Newspapers

Entering this season, the big question mark facing the Maple Grove girls’ hockey team is whether it can make up for the graduation of some of last year’s top scorers. So far in the 2016-17 season, the Crimson have answered with a resounding “yes.”

Senior Taylor Wente has led the way with 12 goals and 11 assists, but many other Crimson have picked up theirs scoring. Sophomore Mannon MaMahon is off to a great start and is tied with Wente in the team lead with 23 points with 11 goals and 12 assists. Junior Maia Martinez has 17 points and senior Tina Kampa 13 and junior Katie Denecke and senior Erin Roehl with seven.

MaMahon scored the winning goal in the third period to lift Maple Grove to a come-from-behind 3-2 win over Minnetonka Dec. 10. The Crimson trailed 2-1 in the third when Denecke scored the tying goal and MaMahon the game-winner from Wente. Coco Francis made 23 saves for the win.

Denecke and Wente each scored twice to lift MG to a 4-1 win over Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids Dec. 13. The Crimson had a 46-9 advantage in shots. Breanna Blesi was the winning goalie.

The Crimson won their ninth straight game in an 8-0 rout of Totino Grace Dec. 17. Roehl scored a hat trick and MG got single goals from Grace Ford, Wente, Martinez, Kampa and Denecke. MG outshot TG 48-10 with Francis earning the shutout win.

With balanced scoring and a stellar defense, the second-ranked Crimson are showing they are ready to make another run at the state tournament. But coach Amber Hegland and the Crimson know there are still room for growth and improvement.

“Our focus is on ourselves,” Hegland said. “We know our potential is higher than what we can see and anything we can imagine. We strive to get better and push each other to a new level of play daily. As coaches, we challenge our girls to strive for perfection so they can achieve excellence. Our approach to our journey will determine our destination.”

The Crimson return to action Jan. 5 at home against Farmington.