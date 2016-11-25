Last man standing: Former Elk football player, 94, of Rogers recalls long life

Allen Corrow, originally of Rogers, still enjoys smoking cigars and mowing his pastures.

“Why me?”

It’s a question that 94-year-old Allen Corrow said he thinks about from time to time as he was looking at an old photograph of his football team from his senior year in high school. He graduated in 1941 and is now the only surviving member from that group of players.

Despite his age, Corrow is still very sharp of mind. Moving around his house, he shows off photographs of his Army and high school days, recalling names of every person alongside him in the numerous pictures and telling stories of everyone he points out.

ROGERS FAMILY FARM

Corrow grew up on his family farm that was located where Rogers High School and the surrounding developments now stand. He attended a one-room country grade school in Rogers that was located at what is now the corner of Highway 101 and 144th Street. Allen Corrow was drafted into the Army in 1942 and was stationed at an airbase in England.

He eventually attended Elk River High School, which was located in downtown at what is now Handke Family Center. His parents strongly opposed him playing football, so he left home in defiance of his parents’ wishes and lived with his brother Neil during the football season. He then returned home to the farm when the season ended.

Corrow said that he never even knew what football was until he was a junior in high school.

“My folks never heard of football. I ain’t kidding you,” he began. “You’d go out at noon time with an hour off and these guys were throwing this funny looking ball around. I started catching it and it went from there. Then they started looking at you and old (Oscar) ‘Red’ Billings watched me.”

The head coach must have liked what he saw because before long Corrow found his way onto the school team where he played left tackle and defensive line. Not only was he one of the biggest players on his team, but he was also one of the fastest, which is a reason why the head coach wanted him to play so badly.

They played on a field down in “The Pit,” but the area wasn’t quite long enough for a full-sized field, as it could only hold one goal post. So if a team scored a touchdown on the opposite end of the field, they would have to run down and line up in front of the goal post so they could attempt the extra point.

Allen Corrow sits with his four oldest children in front of his old Model A pickup truck, which he used to haul cow manure and black dirt.

WIFE MARIAN

While on the team, Corrow met Marian McAlpine, a cheerleader for Elk River. She was originally a member of the Monticello cheerleading team, but her family moved to Dayton and she began attending school in Elk River. Once the local cheerleaders caught wind that she had cheerleading experience, they knew they needed her on their team.

It’s a good thing they did, otherwise the two may never have met, which would mean their eight children, 33 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren may never have been born.

After high school, Corrow saw an advertisement in a newspaper to work for Boeing, which he and his friends decided to check out. They headed down to Minneapolis to take an aptitude test and before long they were on their way to California to work in the Boeing Aircraft factory.

He married Marian in July 1942 while living out west, but the honeymoon did not last long, as he was drafted into the Army in the fall of 1942 for World War II. But once his superiors saw that he had experience building aircraft, they sent him to the Air Corps, which meant he did not have to fight as an infantryman.

Corrow was posted to the 571st squadron of the 8th Army Air Corp’s 390th bomb group. After traveling around the United States training for a number of months, he was finally deployed to Europe in March 1943. He was at the 390th Air Base in Ipswich, England, during the war, and his primary job was fixing damaged B-17 bombers.

GERMANS

Even though he was stationed at a base in England fixing planes, he still saw his fair share of action. Corrow said that they often worked on the planes at night, so that the Germans couldn’t see them.

“We’d go out at night, after dark, so they couldn’t see us and we could work on these planes on the outside and get parts we needed to go in and fix the planes that needed them. We knew the Germans and the sound of their engines and we could tell when they were coming at us. We’d just hide under cover until they’d disappear and then when we got the parts we needed we went back to a big hangar, where we could roll a B-17 in from one end and another from the other end, and you’d be able to work on them at night, in the dark.

“One night we were out there, and I had two guys from New York. If you were a guy from New York in the service, you knew everything. They knew everything, smug bastards. One of them that was with me run into the building, punched the button and opened the door. Not too long before we knew it, and the building was gone. They’d seen it from the top, and he came right at us and took the hangar, the two planes, and we were just out of it far enough so we didn’t get hurt.”

After D-Day, when the Allies broke through and started taking back Europe, Corrow and his Air Corps were responsible for helping get the concentration camp prisoners to hospitals in France. They would clear out room in their bombers, load up the prisoners and bring them to safety, but it was a traumatic experience he doesn’t wish on anybody.

“We could get like 32-35 prisoners standing in (the plane) and we’d fly them from Germany to France, which was only an hour and a half,” he began. “These people were prisoners who had been working under German rule. We pulled in and started loading up, and you could see the line, and when these people had to go to the bathroom, they’d go to the bathroom right where they were standing, right in line to get in the plane. It was an eye-opener, you don’t want to ever see it. Those poor devils, they were scarred from working, barefooted, no decent shoes on or clothes. And morals, they had no morals, nothing. It was just chaos. What they did to them people over there, it was just unbelievable.”

PACIFIC THEATER Pistal was a six-time U.S. national champion as one of the Arabian horses that Corrow bred.

Corrow was sent back to the United States in July 1945, but his stay home did not last long, as he received orders to join the Pacific Theater in August. However, he found out that the war had finally came to an end as his wife was driving to drop him off at the train station in Minneapolis. They could hear the bells of a nearby church ringing and knew it meant an end to it all.

He was discharged from the Army in September 1945, but struggled finding work, as so many veterans did. So he decided to re-enlist in 1947 and he was sent to an airbase near Munich, where he was stationed during the Berlin Airlift.

“From the base I was on, they hauled enough coal from there to Berlin to keep the factories in Berlin running,” Corrow said. “Those that were back working and making whatever they made — especially cars, making that Beetle Volkswagon.”

The Army discharged him for the second time in 1949 and by that time he had enough of the armed forces and decided he wanted to stay home with his growing family. After all, home was the place he was always wishing he was at, and he had a family at this point in time. He had to miss the first two years of his eldest son’s life and he didn’t want to miss any more.

He began working the night shift at an arms plant in New Brighton making 30-caliber rifle ammunition. But he was also creating a business of his own during the days, Corrow Trucking, by driving black dirt and rotted cow manure in the back of his Model A truck from the Elk River area down to Minneapolis.

“There was a guy at work who’d run a flower shop and he was working at the arms plant out here in New Brighton,” Corrow remembered. “He and I was working together and he said, ‘You were born and raised on a farm?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Do you live around farmers?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Could you find out if you could get me some rotted cow manure?’ I said, ‘What? Yeah.’ He said, ‘It’s got to be rotted cow manure. Bring me some in a pail, I want to see it.’ I had just a little pickup, a Model A pickup truck, and he said, ‘I’ll pay you $15 a yard for that stuff.’ So I got home, got it lined up and the Moos farm over here on the other side of the river, they had all this cow manure, but they never put it out. … So I bought a part of the pile and I started hauling it to the city. So I was working the night shift and then during the day I’d haul manure. I would make more money hauling manure then I did down there at the factory.”

CORROW SANITATION

The business evolved to include sod and landscaping, later blacktopping, and it eventually became Corrow Sanitation. He drove a dump truck until the age of 78 and eventually retired at the age of 80. His retirement was capped off when he sold Corrow Sanitation to Randy’s Sanitation in 2001.

Along with running his own business after the war, Corrow also began to raise Arabian horses. He knew a lot about horses from his time growing up and working on a farm and realized the money that could be made after attending a grand opening sale in Phoenix while visiting his brother-in-law.

He was seeing Arabian horses going for as much as $650,000 in the early 1970s and realized this was something he wanted to get involved in.

After doing his homework, purchasing horses and raising them, he began to make a name for himself. He raised a national champion mare named Halana and a six-time U.S. national champion stallion named Pistal. But he could see the horse market beginning to hit its peak and got out of the business, selling the last of his horses in 2006.

He also lost his wife in 2006 but still lives in what has been their home since 1963.

Corrow was born on Aug. 7, 1922, in Dayton. He has seen some of the highs of humanity through the years, but has also experienced some of the lows. It’s a lot to take in when looking back on all the years and he found himself at a loss for words.

In the end, it just seemed hard for him to believe how far everything has truly come. But as he sat eating dinner with his family at Maynard’s, in Rogers, on Saturday, Nov. 5, everything seemed to have come full circle.

“I don’t know how to explain it,” he reflected. “The other night we went out for dinner and where we were sitting and eating I used to walk through the field there and pitch bundles. And I’m sitting here eating barbecue ribs. It boggles your mind. You can’t take it all in.”