Young Osseo volleyball team hits stride

Orioles ride five-game winning streak

By Bob San

[email protected]

The Osseo High School volleyball team could not have picked a better time to find its groove. After a ¬5-5 start, the young Orioles have reeled off five straight wins to improve to 10-5 entering this week.

The streak started with a 3-1 victory over Mahtomedi, followed by defeats of Delano (3-0) and Blaine (3-2). Last week, the Orioles extended the win streak to five by sweeping Totino Grace and Spring Lake Park. That’s a great sign for the Orioles and coach Mandi Burian as the section tournament is just two weeks away. Sophomore Lindy Oujiri has been a solid all-around player for the improving Osseo High volleyball team. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

“We are definitely having a good and fun season,” Burian said. “The young girls are getting used to competing. They are truly starting to understand what it means to be a good teammate. We are getting along and playing well so far.”

The Orioles don’t have a standout like Tina Boe but feature a balanced line-up.

The offense is spread out as Lindy Oujiri (96 kills), Kate Achenbach (90) and Emily Rossing (80) lead the hitting department. Setters Corissa Fuhrman and Aleah Techam are running the offense efficiently with 200 and 170 set assists, respectively. Osseo’s defense also is solid with Rossing, Achenbach and Hannah Carmon up front and Taylor Quan (210 digs), Kelsie Sealock (152 digs) and Oujiri (104) in the back row.

Burian looks for her team to continue to improve as it approaches the section tournament.

“We have a busy end of the season. We play Champlin this week and go to Apple Valley for a tournament next weekend,” she said. “We also have one more tournament up in Moorhead at the end of the season. We will have lots of playing to get ready for sections.”

