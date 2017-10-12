Works begins on Hwy. 169 project in Champlin near the Mississippi River

The heavy construction machinery has been brought in and work has just begun on the Highway 160 improvement projects in Champlin.

The first project is resurfacing Hwy. 169 between East Hayden Lake Road and 101st Avenue. The second project is reconstruction of Hwy. 169 between the Mississippi River and East Hayden Lake Road.

According to Champlin City Engineer Tim Hanson, “Both projects will be constructing bypass lanes and lane widening for traffic detours starting next year. The work this year will be completed under short term traffic control and off-peak hours.”

Working on both projects simultaneously will lessen the length of time residents, businesses and commuters will be inconvenienced.

RESURFACING

MnDOT has secured funding for additional repairs, resurfacing and safety improvements on Hwy. 169 between East Hayden Lake Road and Hwy. 610.

Construction of median crossovers, wider turn lanes and installation of temporary traffic signals has begun. The crossovers will be constructed south of 101st Avenue and East Hayden Lake Road to carry traffic during concrete repair and resurfacing next year.

The project includes concrete pavement resurfacing and repairs.

There will be ADA upgrades at intersections. Improvements include: new crosswalks, pedestrian access and audible pedestrian signals

All northbound Hwy. 169 to westbound turn lanes will be extended from 230 feet to 500 feet at the following intersections — 109th Avenue, 120th Avenue and East Hayden Lake Road.

The project also includes the building of an acceleration lane on southbound Hwy. 169 at 120th Avenue.

The guardrails at the pedestrian bridge between 101st and 109th Avenues will be replaced as well.

During the preliminary work going on now, motorists will encounter lane restrictions in each direction between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until early November. There will be no traffic restrictions during rush hour in each direction.

Initial work this fall also includes installation of temporary traffic signals at the intersections of Hwy. 169 and 109th Avenue N., 114th Avenue N. and 120th Ave N. Traffic will not be affected by these installations and the signals will not be activated until the spring of 2018.

Between now and fall 2018, resurfacing will be done along this stretch of Hwy. 169.

RECONSTRUCTION

Deterioration under the northbound and southbound Highway 169 bridge decks over Elm Creek (the Mill Pond) had required MnDOT to place weight limits on both bridges in 2015. Following an emergency repair project to shore up the bridge decks, restrictions were removed, although the shoulders of the bridge remain closed.

According to the city, the improvements will complete safety improvements and provide additional traffic flow for Hwy. 169 and the adjacent properties.

The city of Champlin, along with MnDOT, are currently working on a project to replace the two bridges and make other improvements on Hwy. 169 between East Hayden Lake Road and the Mississippi River. The Elm Creek bridges were built in 1956. The condition of the bridges has slowly deteriorated due to poor drainage and the continuous salting of the road.

This project will also realign Hwy. 169 between the Mississippi River and East Hayden Lake Road to straighten curves. The city said this is a safety improvement include. Other safety improvements include closing the Hwy. 169 median at Dowlin Street, eliminating the right turn slip lane at Dayton Road and closing the right turn slip lane at West River Parkway.

The project includes the construct of a pedestrian/bicycle underpass beneath Hwy. 169 at West River Road. This structure aligns with the city of Champlin’s goal of a “walkable, bike-able city.”

West River Road and Dean Avenue at Hwy. 169 will be realigned. This will build local access connections to West River Road from Dean Road. Also a new signal system will be added to control traffic at the new intersection.

Access from Dowlin Street to Hwy. 169 will be removed. Right turns from southbound Hwy. 169 to Dowlin Street will be allowed.

The existing signal systems at the intersection of Dayton Road/Miller Road at Hwy. 169 will be reconstructed. The traffic signal timing will also be adjusted to maximize traffic flow.

The city states there will be “no detours throughout this project, but there will be lane closures.”

Starting this fall, construction begins between the river and East Hayden Lake Road. This fall there will be non-rush hour single-lane traffic during the construction of crossover lanes that will carry traffic during the bridge construction and highway resurfacing.

In spring 2018, there will be single-lane traffic in each direction on Hwy. 169 across Elm Creek. The traffic will be switched to the side of the road that is not being reconstructed at that time.

Work on this reconstruction begins next week. It is anticipated at this project will be completed in the fall 2018.

For more information on the project, contact Champlin City Engineer Tim Hanson at [email protected] or visit MnDot’s website at www.dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/hwy169champlin/