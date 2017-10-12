Visitors get a closer look at life as a firefighter

Mandy has been with ABC Newspapers since 2007, when she joined the staff as the editor of the Anoka County Union. She has been the managing editor of the UnionHerald and Blaine Spring Lake Park Life since 2014.

During its 160th anniversary year, the Anoka-Champlin Fire Department opened the doors of the Anoka station to the community.

Fire departments across the area are hosting open houses in October, which is fire prevention month.

According to Asst. Fire Chief Todd Stewe, there were a steady stream of visitors during the Saturday, Oct. 7, open house.

People got a chance to get a closer look at how firefighters do their jobs, which included a demonstration of how emergency workers extricate a trapped victim from a vehicle crash.

Kids also got a chance to tour the station, hop in a fire truck and try on fire fighting gear.