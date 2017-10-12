Summons – PUBLICATION SUMMONS

STATE OF WISCONSIN

BROWN COUNTY

CIRCUIT COURT

Case No. 17 CV 1138

SYNERGY LEASING, LLC

842 Rivers Run

De Pere, WI 54115,

Plaintiff,

v.

EXPRESS AVIATION SERVICES,

INC.

8562 – 122nd Avenue

Champlin, MN 55316

KENNETH CHARLES FOX

145 – 2nd Avenue South

Apt. #516

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

EXPRESS AIR MEDICAL TRANSPORT, LLC

200 – 2nd Avenue South #506

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

EXPRESS AVIATION CHARTER

MANAGEMENT, LLC

1921 Airport Drive

Green Bay, WI 54313,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WISCONSIN

To the above-named Defendants:

You are hereby notified that the Plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you.

Within forty (40) days after October 12, 2017 (the first day of publication in the Champlin-Dayton Press), you must respond with a written demand for a copy of the Complaint.

The demand must be sent or delivered to the Brown County Clerk of Circuit Court, whose address is 100 S. Jefferson Street, P.O. Box 23600, Green Bay, Wisconsin 54305 and to Plaintiffs attorneys, whose addresses are: Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, Attention: Russell A. Klingaman, 100 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 2600, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 and Godfrey & Kahn, S.C., Attention: Jonathan T. Smies, 200 S. Washington Street, Suite 100, Green Bay, Wisconsin 54301. You may have an attorney help or represent you.

If you do not demand a copy of the Complaint within forty (40) days, the Court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the Complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the Complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.

Dated this 5th day of October, 2017.

GODFREY & KAHN, S.C.

Electronically signed by Jonathan T. Smies

Jonathan T. Smies

State Bar No. 1045422

P.O. ADDRESS:

200 South Washington Street,

Suite 100

Green Bay, WI 54301-4298

Phone: 920-432-9300

Fax: 920-436-7988

[email protected]

HINSHAW & CULBERTSON LLP

Russell A. Klingaman

State Bar No. 1000676

100 E. Wisconsin Avenue,

Suite 2600

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Phone No. 414-276-6464

Fax No. 414-276-9220

Email:

[email protected]

Attorneys for Plaintiff Synergy Leasing, LLC

Published in

The Press

October 12 19, 26, 2017

742481