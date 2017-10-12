Summons – PUBLICATION SUMMONS

STATE OF WISCONSIN
BROWN COUNTY
CIRCUIT COURT
Case No. 17 CV 1138
SYNERGY LEASING, LLC
842 Rivers Run
De Pere, WI 54115,
Plaintiff,
v.
EXPRESS AVIATION SERVICES,
INC.
8562 – 122nd Avenue
Champlin, MN 55316
KENNETH CHARLES FOX
145 – 2nd Avenue South
Apt. #516
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
EXPRESS AIR MEDICAL TRANSPORT, LLC
200 – 2nd Avenue South #506
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
EXPRESS AVIATION CHARTER
MANAGEMENT, LLC
1921 Airport Drive
Green Bay, WI 54313,
Defendants.
THE STATE OF WISCONSIN
To the above-named Defendants:
You are hereby notified that the Plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you.
Within forty (40) days after October 12, 2017 (the first day of publication in the Champlin-Dayton Press), you must respond with a written demand for a copy of the Complaint.
The demand must be sent or delivered to the Brown County Clerk of Circuit Court, whose address is 100 S. Jefferson Street, P.O. Box 23600, Green Bay, Wisconsin 54305 and to Plaintiffs attorneys, whose addresses are: Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, Attention: Russell A. Klingaman, 100 E. Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 2600, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 and Godfrey & Kahn, S.C., Attention: Jonathan T. Smies, 200 S. Washington Street, Suite 100, Green Bay, Wisconsin 54301. You may have an attorney help or represent you.
If you do not demand a copy of the Complaint within forty (40) days, the Court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the Complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the Complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
Dated this 5th day of October, 2017.
GODFREY & KAHN, S.C.
Electronically signed by Jonathan T. Smies
Jonathan T. Smies
State Bar No. 1045422
P.O. ADDRESS:
200 South Washington Street,
Suite 100
Green Bay, WI 54301-4298
Phone: 920-432-9300
Fax: 920-436-7988
HINSHAW & CULBERTSON LLP
Russell A. Klingaman
State Bar No. 1000676
100 E. Wisconsin Avenue,
Suite 2600
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone No. 414-276-6464
Fax No. 414-276-9220
Email:
Attorneys for Plaintiff Synergy Leasing, LLC
Published in
The Press
October 12 19, 26, 2017
742481