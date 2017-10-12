Passing game sparks Maple Grove in victory at Lakeville North

By Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

Having leaned on the running game much of the season, Maple Grove went to the air big at Lakeville North.

Crimson quarterback Curtis Haugen connected with Joe Raymon down the middle of the field for a 46-yard touchdown for the only points the team needed. They took a 7-0 lead en route to beating Lakeville North 14-6 Oct. 6.

Haugen went 13-24 for 157 yards passing, a TD and an interception for a QB rating of 71. Raymon caught two passes for 49 yards, including the TD. Crimson quarterback Curtis Haugen led Maple Grove to a big away win at Lakeville North. (File photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

Erik Christensen provided a steady target for Haugen with five catches for 45 yards. Jake Hanson had a couple catches for 32 yards. Evan Hull and Ben Schroeder also had two receptions apiece for 19 and 12 yards respectively.

Hull led the rushing attack with 130 yards on 35 carries. Hanson stepped running the ball with 21 yards on three attempts, including a TD run. He put the Crimson up 14-0 in the second quarter on a 15-yard score.

Lakeville North crept back into the game with a 50-yard TD pass by Brian Curtis Jr. to Owen Blascziek on a trick play. The Panthers, which mustered 88 yards of total offense, never scored again.

Maple Grove’s defense took control led by Hanson, who had four sacks and eight tackles. Raymon came up big with seven tackles, a sack and an interception.

Justin Stolp also had a sack, and he posted six tackles. Gavin Pelto garnered as sack along with four tackles, and Adam Skogman collected a sack and two tackles.

Maple Grove had eight sacks overall. The Crimson also five or more tackles from seven different players.

Liam Arbeiter and Carl Owusu each had six. Ben Paschke and Alex Steinberg finished with five.

Maple Grove, which overcame a scoreless second half to hold on, will host Edina (5-1) Friday at 7 p.m.

Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress