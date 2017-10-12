Osseo girls’ soccer ends frustrating season

By Bob San

The 2017 season has been a very frustrating one for the Osseo High girls’ soccer team. The Orioles have a solid team with many returning players and they have played some good soccer at times. Yet, they have not been able to put it all together and have only one win to show for it as the regular season ended.

“The biggest struggle this year by far has been inconsistency,” Osseo coach Traci Ohlenkamp said. “We’ve had games where we played some pretty stellar soccer for the first 40 minutes and then second half is chaotic or we get a slow start and then play excellent soccer the second half. We’ve had this experience numerous times this year and mentally it’s been hard to bounce back from it.” Kayla Dooher (middle) is one of 10 seniors on the Osseo High girls’ soccer team. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

Osseo’s best game came in a 2-1 loss against Totino Grace on Sept. 26.

“It was one of our first examples of playing a solid 80 minutes of soccer against a tough opponent and having a really positive result,” Ohlenkamp said. “It was a close 1-2 loss, Last year they beat us handily.”

The Orioles lost to Anoka 3-0 on Seniors Night last Thursday. Ohlenkamp said even though the season was tough in terms of wins and losses, the Orioles still have a positive experience.

“I’ve got a group of 10 seniors who are heavily invested in making the rest of their high school soccer experience a positive one, no matter the game result,” Ohlenkamp said. “Though our record this year has not been what we would’ve hoped for I think the girls would agree that we’ve got a solid team.”

The Orioles were seeded seventh in the Section 5 Tournament and played second-seeded Centennial Tuesday, Oct. 10.

