After a much improved season, the Osseo boys’ soccer team earned a fourth seed in this week’s section tournament.

Last year the Orioles were ninth seed coming off a one-win season. But under new coach Pat Hager, Osseo made dramatic improvement with a 5-6-2 overall record and was rewarded with a home playoff game for the first time in many seasons.

The Orioles opened against Mounds View Oct. 10. The winner advances to the semifinal Thursday, Oct. 12. The final is Tuesday, Oct. 17.