Ordinances – CITY OF ALBERTVILLE WRIGHT COUNTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA ORDINANCE NO. 2017-07 A SUMMARY ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING CHARGES FOR EMERGENCY RESPONSE SERVICES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on September 5, 2017, Ordinance No. 2017-01 establishing user charges for emergency response services was adopted by the City Council of Albertville, MN. Due to the length of the ordinance, the following summary ordinance has been prepared for publication. The full ordinance is available for public review at Albertville City Hall at 5959 Main Avenue NE.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the adopted ordinance amends Title 3, Chapter 5, Section 2 of the Albertville City Code and includes the following components:
Updated definitions
Identifies emergency responses that shall incur user charges for services
Establishment of an appeal process
Revision of fire watch and preventative fire watch language
Updated definition of alarm system
This ordinance has been adopted for the purpose of authorizing the City of Albertville to establish and charge user service charges for Emergency Services to recover fees to reimburse any mutual aid partners that respond to authorizes incident in the City of Albertville. This Ordinance shall take effect upon its passage and publication.
Adopted by the Albertville City Council on the 5th day of September 2017.
/s/ Kimberly A. Hodena
City Clerk
Published in the
Crow River News
October 12, 2017
742492