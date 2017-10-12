Ordinances – CITY OF ALBERTVILLE WRIGHT COUNTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA ORDINANCE NO. 2017-07 A SUMMARY ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING CHARGES FOR EMERGENCY RESPONSE SERVICES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on September 5, 2017, Ordinance No. 2017-01 establishing user charges for emergency response services was adopted by the City Council of Albertville, MN. Due to the length of the ordinance, the following summary ordinance has been prepared for publication. The full ordinance is available for public review at Albertville City Hall at 5959 Main Avenue NE.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the adopted ordinance amends Title 3, Chapter 5, Section 2 of the Albertville City Code and includes the following components:

Updated definitions

Identifies emergency responses that shall incur user charges for services

Establishment of an appeal process

Revision of fire watch and preventative fire watch language

Updated definition of alarm system

This ordinance has been adopted for the purpose of authorizing the City of Albertville to establish and charge user service charges for Emergency Services to recover fees to reimburse any mutual aid partners that respond to authorizes incident in the City of Albertville. This Ordinance shall take effect upon its passage and publication.

Adopted by the Albertville City Council on the 5th day of September 2017.

/s/ Kimberly A. Hodena

City Clerk

Published in the

Crow River News

October 12, 2017

