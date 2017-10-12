Ordinances – CITY OF ALBERTVILLE COUNTY OF WRIGHT

STATE OF MINNESOTA ORDINANCE NO. 2017-10

AN ORDINANCE AMENDMENT TO THE ALBERTVILLE CITY ZONING ORDINANCE RELATED TO REZONING OF PARCELS WITHIN THE CITY OF ALBERTVILLE

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERTVILLE ORDAINS:

Section 1. The Albertville Zoning Map is hereby amended to rezone the following legally described property from B-3 Highway Commercial District to Planned Unit Development District:

Lot 1, Block 1, Barthel Commercial Park 2nd Addition

Section 2. The Ice Arena PUD District will impose the following regulations:

1. The PUD District uses are limited to the proposed ice arena and its accessory uses.

2. The PUD District approves the site design as identified in the plans dated and received June 19, 2017 and July 28, 2017, and amended per the recommendations of this report.

3. The City approves a zero lot line building setback to connect the second sheet of ice to the existing arena.

4. The City approves a zero parking lot setback for the west parking lot.

5. The City approves shared parking across both project lots and a portion of Central Park. The applicants shall create a shared access and parking easement over the affected properties. Said document shall be approved by the City Attorney and recorded against all properties.

6. The City approves overflow on-street parking along Lachman Avenue for the ice arena.

7. The applicants shall provide exterior light details including cut sheets for all freestanding and wall mounted fixtures, and pole design for freestanding lights. All exterior light fixtures shall be 90 degree cut off lights with no exposed light sources.

8. All parking lots shall meet City design standards for paving, curbing, and striping.

9. The applicants shall construct a six foot wide sidewalk along Lachman Avenue for the full length of the project site. The site plan shall provide sidewalk and crosswalk connections between the public sidewalk and the building entrance.

10. The applicants shall work with City staff to improve the site access and reduce traffic congestion concerns at the building entrance.

11. The applicants shall provide a landscape plan that addresses the following:

a. Plant schedule identifying plant species, size, and number.

b. The applicants shall provide a detail of the wetland restoration including plantings and ground cover.

c. Replace landscaping in the Lachman Avenue right-of-way with a four foot tall boundary fence. The applicants shall provide a fence detail.

d. Additional trees shall be planted along the easternmost parking lots.

12. Compliance with the City Engineers comments and recommendations for grading, drainage, and utilities as outlined in the August 2, 2017 report.

Section 3. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be effective upon passage and publication.

Adopted by the City Council of the City of Albertville the 7th day of October 2, 2017.

ATTEST:

/s/ Kimberly A. Hodena, City Clerk

Published in the

Crow River News

October 12, 2017

742479