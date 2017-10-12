Ordinances – CITY OF ALBERTVILLE

COUNTY OF WRIGHT

STATE OF MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE NO.: 2017-008

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE 3, CHAPTER 1, SECTION 3, CITY FEES, FINES AND RATES FOR WATER METER FEES

The City Council of the City of Albertville, Minnesota hereby ordains:

Section 1. Title 3, Chapter 1, Section 3 City Fees, Fines and Rates is hereby amended to repeal the language stricken and add the underlined language as follows:

This ordinance shall be in full force and effective immediately following its passage and publication.

Adopted by the Albertville City Council the 2nd day of October 2017.

ATTEST:

/s/ Kimberly A. Hodena, City Clerk

Published in the

Crow River News

October 12, 2017

742461

http://pressnews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/10/742461-1.pdf