Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ST. MICHAEL

WRIGHT COUNTY MINNESOTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the St. Michael City Council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as time permits, at St. Michael City Hall, 11800 Town Center Drive NE, to assess delinquent sewer/water utility accounts and other miscellaneous billings.

Anyone so desiring to be heard regarding this matter will be heard at this hearing. Written comments shall be received no later than October 24, 2017, at St. Michael City Hall, 11800 Town Center Drive NE, St. Michael, MN 55376.

CITY OF ST MICHAEL

Diana Case

City Clerk

Published in the

Crow River News

October 12, 2017

742842