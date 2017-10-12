Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CORCORAN

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

ASSESSMENT OF DELINQUENT FEES

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Corcoran will hold a public hearing in the council chambers of city hall, 8200 County Road 116, Corcoran, MN on Thursday, October 26, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the agenda allows, to consider and possibly adopt the proposed assessment of delinquent fees pursuant to Minn. Stat. 429.011 to 429.111. Such persons who desire to object to or be heard with reference to the proposed assessment will be heard at this meeting.

The proposed assessment roll is on file for public inspection at the City Clerks office. Written or oral objections will be considered at the public hearing on Thursday October 26, 2017. No appeal may be taken as to the amount of an assessment unless a written objection is signed by the affected property owner and filed with the city clerk prior to the assessment hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. The council may, upon such notice, consider any objection to the amount of a proposed individual assessment at an adjourned meeting upon further notice to the affected property owners, as it deems advisable.

Under the provisions of Minnesota Statutes, Sections 435.193 to 435.195, the City may, at its discretion, defer the payment of assessments for any homestead property owned by persons 65 years of age or more, persons retired by virtue of a permanent and total disability, and persons who are members of the Minnesota National Guard or other military reserves who are ordered into active military service, if it would be a hardship for such persons to make the payments.

An owner may appeal an assessment to the district court of Hennepin County pursuant to Minnesota Statute 429.081 by serving notice of the appeal upon the Mayor or City Clerk within 30 days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the district court within 10 days after service upon the Mayor or City Clerk.

The notice of this hearing mailed to property owners contains additional information.

Jessica Beise

City Clerk/Administrative

Services Coordinator

Dated: October 6, 2017

Posted at the Corcoran City Office

Posted at the Corcoran City Website

Mailed Notice to Affected Property Owners

Published in the

Crow River News

October 12, 19, 2017

743125