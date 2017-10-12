Maple Grove approves public hearing for proposed TIF district

The city of Maple Grove recently received a tax increment financing application from Duke Realty for a first phase in the Arbor Lakes Business Park.

This project area is located at the southeast corner of Elm Creek Boulevard and Zachary Lane N., next to the Fountains at Arbor Lakes development.

According to city staff, the project would involve the construction of two buildings that would contain office, research and development, assembly, and light manufacturing-type uses.

The Maple Grove City Council previously called for the public hearing for Oct. 2. The project ended up being deferred for a short period of time.

Now, the City Council is now being requested to call for a public hearing for Monday, Nov. 6, to authorize the preparation of a TIF Plan for the District; and authorize the forwarding of the documents to Hennepin County and Osseo Area School District 279 for their review. The council approved this public hearing request at its Monday, Oct. 2, meeting.

Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress