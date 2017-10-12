Maple Grove advances in section team tennis

By Bob San

Maple Grove beat Armstrong 6-1 in very close Section 5 girls’ tennis quarterfinal match Oct. 5. The third-seeded Crimson took on second-seeded Buffalo in the semifinal Oct. 10. The winner will advance to the section final against either No. 1 Wayzata or No. 4 Delano. Summer Demos and her Crimson hope to advance to the Section 5 girls’ tennis team championship round. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

Crimson coach Dan Haertl is using the following lineup for the section team tournament. Zoe Adkins, Victoria Epshteyn, Emily Carlson, and Anusha Patel are in singles. Maria Shoults/Summer Demos, Cassandra Barry/Maddie Ross, and Grace Bakke/Sharada Srivatsa form the doubles teams.

The Crimson are hoping to extend an already very successful season. They finished second in the Northwest Suburban Conference to Elk River, who is ranked 10th in state. Maple Grove is 8-2 overall, with both losses coming against Elk River.

