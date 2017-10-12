Juvenile theft suspects crash into St. Michael house

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office released a statement concerning a residential theft that led to a suspect chase and arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 12:34 a.m. Wright County Communications received a call of a burglary of a garage in the 10000 block of 42nd St. NE in the city of St Michael.

The homeowner observed a male walking away from his open garage door and leave in a vehicle. The homeowner noticed items missing from his vehicle parked in the garage and contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect vehicle was located on County Road 35 near Edmonson Ave. NE in Buffalo Township a short time later and fled from a deputy that attempted to stop the vehicle.

A pursuit was initiated into the city of St Michael where it was terminated due to high speeds. The vehicle was again located near the city of Hanover and failed to stop for a deputy that attempted to initiate another traffic stop.

A second pursuit was initiated and the vehicle crashed into a vacant house at the corner of Main Street and Central Ave in the city of St Michael. Two 16 year old juvenile males were found in the vehicle with minor injuries and the vehicle was found to be stolen.

The juvenile males were transported to the hospital and were booked into jail on multiple charges upon their release.