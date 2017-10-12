Crimson boys’ soccer ends regular season on high notes

The Crimson boys’ soccer team finished out the regular season with wins against Coon Rapids and Andover.

Ranked seventh in the state with a record of 12-1-2, the Crimson likely will go into Section 8 play as a top seed. Their first section game will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 at Crimson Stadium. A win on Thursday means they will play in the section semifinal Oct. 14, and hopefully in the section championship game Tuesday, Oct. 17.

In the Tuesday game at Coon Rapids, the Crimson led 2-0 at halftime off of a Coon Rapids own goal and a goal from senior Mat Mueller, who trapped a Jack Gleckler free kick with his chest and quickly got a shot past the Cardinal goalie. Jack Gleckler and the Maple Grove Crimson will seek another state tournament berth this week. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

The second half brought two more goals for a final score of 4-0. The first goal was a crowd favorite as it featured Mueller working the ball up the sideline and sending a beautiful cross to his twin brother, Max Mueller who was waiting in front of the net to finish the job. The last goal of the game came on one more assist from Mat Mueller, this time to junior Cameron Barbour to fire the shot in.

At Thursday’s game against Andover, the Crimson came out fast and furious right from the start with a goal by sophomore Will Zaver two minutes in. Sophomore Caleb Robinson met senior Antonio Magadan’s corner kick with a header that sent the ball Zaver’s way to be bodied into the goal with his shoulder.

Shortly after, a shot from Gleckler rebounded off the goalie and back to Gleckler to score on his own rebound.

In the second half, senior Jeff Clune assisted junior Alex Downing, who had a soaring shot from 30 yards that chipped the goalie and went bar down. After a shot just wide from senior Brodie Carron and a shot just high from junior Riley Gill, Zaver added in his second goal of the night off of a corner kick from Magadan. Gleckler had his second goal of the night with a perfectly placed free kick. The 5-0 victory over the Huskies marked an impressive eighth shutout of the season for Crimson junior goalkeeper Matt Hennessee.

Thursday’s game was also Senior Night and all of the Crimson seniors took the field for a time in the game. The seniors were honored in a ceremony and pizza party after the game. Best of luck to the Crimson varsity and JV seniors: Dakota Weigel, Carron, Clune, Josh Machtemes, Mat Mueller, Max Mueller, Drew Tozer, Shawn Shindler, Magadan, Maxime Rossetti, Moses Karngbaye, Emmanuel Kannah, Aacoda Aitkin and Gavin Raph.

