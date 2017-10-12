Albertville approves plans for expanded ice arena

The Albertville City Council approved plans for the St. Michael-Albertville School District to add a second sheet of ice at the STMA Ice Arena.

The council also took action to approve nearly 80 new homes in the city.

ICE ARENA

Staff updated the council regarding plans for the ice arena that is located in Albertville and jointly operated by Albertville, St. Michael and the school district.

The proposal includes an additional sheet of ice (for a total of two); new concession stand; new varsity locker rooms; new restrooms; and new viewing areas. The applicant, STMA, seeks to expand the building’s footprint by 6,323 square feet.

Staff identified the following key issues:

A building and site plan review and approval.

A rezoning to Planned Unit Development to allow building construction on two parcels; shared parking; a building setback of zero feet; a parking lot setback of zero feet; and other design flexibilities.

Subdivision to adjust lot lines between the two lots.

Vacation of drainage and utility easements along the shared property line.

“The current site is zoned B-3, Highway Commercial,” staff said in a memo to the council. “The proposed ice arena expansion is a unique development in its design and use of the site. In this regard, the only zoning tool available to address this unique development layout is to rezone the property to PUD (Planned Unit Development District).”

Staff said the PUD zoning will allow:

Construction of the building addition with a zero-lot line on the shared building wall. This allows the ice arena to sit on two separate lots.

Shared parking and access for the two project lots and Albertville Central Park.

Flexibility in parking stall number and setbacks.

The proposed ice arena will be one building that will be located over two properties, and staff said this arrangement allows for separate financing of the second sheet of ice.

The council ended up approving the site and building plans for the second sheet of ice. The school district plans on hosting an ice arena ground-breaking ceremony Monday, Nov. 6, at 4 p.m.

NEW HOMES

In other news, the council approved plans that will add nearly 80 new homes to the city.

First up for approval was the Towne Lakes 7th Addition located north of I-94 and east of County Rd. 19.

In 2003, the city of Albertville approved PUD zoning and a preliminary plat for Towne Lakes Phase 2 development. The development included single family homes, townhomes, a neighborhood park, and the Shoppes of Towne Lakes commercial area along County Road 19. Through the years, the city approved final plats for Towne Lakes.

Only the 7th Addition remains as undeveloped.

Staff said Douglas A. Carlson Development has now applied for a preliminary and final plat approval for the 7th Addition, for 61 single family homes. This addition includes the remaining undeveloped single family residential land in the Towne Lakes Phase 2. The plat will be integrated with the final development stages of Hunter Pass to complete these residential neighborhoods.

The council ended up approving the final plat for Towne Lakes 7th Addition.

Next, the council was asked to approve the Hunters Lake estates. The site is located in the northwest corner of Albertville.

Douglas Carlson Development has submitted an application for preliminary and final plat and PUD amendment approval of Hunters Pass Estates 3rd Addition, construction of 18 single family homes. Plat approval for Hunters Pass Estates was originally attained by the Minnesota Development Agency, LLC in 2005. Sixty-three single family lots were developed in the first addition of the development, and 12 lots were developed in the second addition.

The site is zoned R-1A (PUD), and is located within the Shoreland Overlay District of Hunters Lake.

Protection of wetland areas associated with Hunters Lake is a priority for the subdivision, and impacts how the development approaches side and rear setback, lot area, lot width, street ROW width, and street width requirements. To facilitate the design, the subdivision received city approval of a PUD to grant flexibility in lot area, width and setbacks.

The council granted approval for the final plat.

In other news, the council:

APPROVED the on-sale intoxicating liquor and Sunday sale licenses for He Qi Inc., for the premises located at 6730 Laketowne Place NE (Hana restaurant). The applicants anticipated an Oct. 5 opening and will continue to do business as Hana.

DISCUSSED Central Park improvements. City Administrator Adam Nafstad noted that the Central Park Depot construction is underway, with the foundation in place.