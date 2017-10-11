Volleyball: Lady Knights lose streak, continue to win

STMA’s Syra Tanchin goes for the spike against Monticello. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

STMA lost its long volleyball winning streak, but the team still won four of five matches to finish the latest week of action at an impressive 20-4 overall, 7-0 in the Mississippi 8 conference.

The Lady Knights began with a 3-0 sweep of the Monticello Magic on the road.

The Lady Knights took the first set 25-21. The second set also went the way of STMA by a wider margin of 25-15.

The third set had a little of both scenarios. STMA got out to a 22-14 lead and appeared ready to cruise to the sweep, but the Magic rallied, first getting within 23-19 and then getting the score to 24-23, with the Lady Knights barely hanging onto the lead.

On the next point, the Magic tied the set, but STMA got the next two points to preserve the sweep in a 26-24 decisive set.

Head Coach Michelle Chen said that the team tried some new things and had some hiccups, but ultimately stayed the course.

“I challenged my girls to step out of their box, step out of their comfort zone, so that’s what we were working on a lot today,” Chen said.

Syra Tanchin and Evie Harrington led the way with each having 20 total attacks.

STMA INVITATIONAL

STMA went 4-1 over the weekend to take fifth place at the STMA Invitational.

A 2-0 victory over Owatonna (25-18, 25-18) was followed by The Lady Knights defeating Southwest Christian in their second match 2-0, winning both sets by the score of 25-21.

After 15 straight wins, the Lady Knights lost 25-15, 28-26 to Stillwater. It was STMA’s first loss since the Southwest Minnesota Challenge.

The Lady Knights followed that loss with a win against Elk River, and then a three-set win against East Ridge (22-25, 25-19, 15-9) to finish fifth in the tournament standings.

The Lady Knights faced Chisago Lakes on Tuesday trying to keep an undefeated conference season going. They play at Delano on Thursday night.