STMA runners top all fields at two invitational cross country meets

You could call it two quadruple sweeps for the St. Michael-Albertville boys and girls cross country teams in two invitational meets last week.

A typical high school cross country meet has four high school races, all 5K in length. The races are varsity and junior varsity boys and girls events.

In both the 10-team STMA Invitational Oct. 3 and the 24-team Swain Invitational in Duluth Oct. 10 the Knight teams did not lose a race. That is a total of eight team titles in one week.

In the STMA Invitational the girls varsity dominated the competition led by Annalise Davis who captured the individual title running an outstanding time of 18:37 for the 5K. Davis was followed by Ali Weimer (second), Mia Salas (third), Katie Sigerud (fourth) and Jessica Immer (ninth) for a low winning total of 19 points.

STMA’s girls also dominated the JV competition, led by the top three finishes by Madison Lenarz, Kyra Geiger and Ashlyn McClintock.

The Knight varsity boys also won the team title at the STMA Invitational, edging Maple Grove by one point at 49-50. Carter Knaus finished third followed closely by Jonah Breuer (fifth), Joey Och (11), Luke Peterson (14) and Michael Youngberg (16).

Tommy Ruhland won the JV race at the STMA invite, leading the team to victory.

At the Swain Invitational in Duluth the STMA girls varsity interrupted Forest Lake’s four-year Swain title streak in Class AA.

Weimer won the individual title with Davis second. Next came Salas (sixth), Sigerud (eighth) and Immer (16).

The Knight JV girls kept the clean sweep alive by capturing the title with Kaydan Geiger (2), Taylor Peterson (3), Kyra Geiger (4) and Madison Lenarz (5).

“I’ve been impressed with our success, but even more so, our consistency,” says girls coach Heather Strait. “It all stems back to the consistency we had in training this past summer that is paying off.”

On the boys side in Duluth, the STMA boys won the team title handily with a low score of 38 points compared to runner-up Armstrong with 73.

Knaus finished second with Breuer right behind in third. Next came Youngberg (seventh), Och (12) and Peterson (14).

The JV boys completed the quadruple sweep with a team victory. Leaders were Jacob Thole (second), Ruhland (third) and Kyle Swenson (fifth).

“We had a couple good races to win a couple team titles,” notes boys coach Gregg Greeno about the invitationals. “At Swain we had our best effort of the year in running as a team. Our spread was less than a minute and hopefully we are working toward a peak here at the end.”

STMA teams will compete at the Mississippi-8 Conference championships at Monticello’s Bertram Lake Regional Park Tuesday, Oct. 17. The girls will seek a fourth consecutive league title. The boys finished second to Buffalo last season when attempting to win their fourth consecutive league crown.

The Junior High boys race starts at 3 p.m., followed by the Junior High girls at 3:20 p.m. The JV boys run at 3:40 p.m. and JV girls go at 4:05 p.m. Varsity boys start about 4:40 and varsity girls at 5:15 p.m.