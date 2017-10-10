Lady Royals claim conference crown

by Jake Schroer

Contributing Sports Writer

The 2017 soccer season has featured many highs for the Rogers Lady Royals and very few lows. Rogers won three games in the past week of action, clinching the Mississippi 8 conference crown on Oct. 5 and celebrating Senior Day on October 7 against Bemidji; capping off a 13-win regular season. Senior captain Claire Swan recorded a goal in her final regular-season game. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

Avery Farrell and senior Claire Swan scored goals in the first half of Saturday’s win over the Lumberjacks, and only a stellar goalkeeping effort kept the score that close, as the Royals had quite a few chances to extend the lead.

Halftime included a heartfelt message from head coach Aaron Lindquist to his seniors, who played a big role in the victory. Goalkeeper Cassidy Lehrke, another senior, stopped each shot thrown her way to earn a shutout.

Lindquist said that the game was a good tune-up for the section tournament.

“Just some details that can help us, and then details that we need to sort out to make sure we aren’t giving up goals,” he said.

Swan, who has been part of the program since her freshman year, counted this as another great season.

“We’ve just had such a fun season, winning games, working hard,” she said.

Lehrke echoed her teammate’s sentiments.

“We’re so excited to get to sections and show everyone what we can do, and make it as far as we can,” she said.

“I have a lot of faith in this team, and I think we all do.”

The Royals have a first-round bye in the section tournament as the top seed and will play Saturday against either Elk River or St. Cloud Tech.