Beloved mother, sister, companion and friend

JoAnne Elizabeth Christopherson, age 56, returned to the Lord on September 25, 2017.Preceded in death by parents Dorothy and Larry Schroeder, step-mother Ellie McCready, step-brother Dan McCready, former husband Maynard Christopherson.Survived by her sons, Ken and Chase Christopherson; companion Dwight Luebesmier; siblings, Linda Resemius, Debbie and Bill Sanford, David and Kathy Schroeder, Bobbi and Dick Brady and Gary and Cathy McCready.Memorial services were on October 14th, 10 a.m. at the Anoka Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2742 Yellowstone Blvd., Anoka.