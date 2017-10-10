Fourth consecutive year GRE ranks as a top Healthiest 100 Workplace

Great River Energy, a wholesale energy provider to 28 member distribution cooperatives across Minnesota, recently received the designation of the 18th healthiest workplace in America from Healthiest Employers.

This is the cooperative’s fourth year participating in the Healthiest 100 Workplaces program, finishing 31st, 14th and 16th in the past three years, respectively. The program honors the “best of the best” in corporate wellness and population health.

“Great River Energy has a strong culture of health and understands the strategic value of wellness to the overall organization,” said Jason Vollbrecht, leader, benefits at Great River Energy. “We have successfully and repeatedly demonstrated we can ‘walk the walk.’”

Great River Energy earned the ranking for demonstrating the six values essential to a Healthiest 100 workplace: vision, culture/engagement, learning, expertise, metrics and technology. The cooperative showcases these values through the initiatives of its wellness committees, events and activities, as well as by offering on-site wellness centers at several locations. These practices, along with a team focused on a long-term health care strategy, contribute significantly to keeping employees engaged in their health and wellness.

“This designation validates our commitment to employees and their overall well-being. We believe our robust wellness programs are a differentiator with others in our industry and helps us continue to recruit and retain the very best employees,” Vollbrecht said.

Several thousand organizations applied nationally for the award, including 70 of the Fortune 100 organizations.

Great River Energy is a not-for-profit cooperative that provides wholesale electric service to 28 distribution cooperatives in Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin. Those member cooperatives distribute electricity to approximately 685,000 member-consumers. Great River Energy generates electricity from a variety of resources, including coal, natural gas and renewables. With $4 billion in assets, Great River Energy is one of the largest generation and transmission cooperatives in the United States. Learn more at greatriverenergy.com.