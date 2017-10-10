Company ranks Rogers among ‘safest small towns’ in nation

Rogers has been named to the list of “30 Safest Small Towns in America 2017.” Compareinsurancecompanies.org released its rankings.

Affecting everything from insurance rates to property values, the ranking said a town’s safety record often becomes one of the things for which they are best known or associated.

Considering only those towns with populations of fewer than 30,000 people, the ranking referenced sites like Movoto, Sperling’s Best Places, and Area Vibes to access statistics about crime rates and the likeliness of any town resident falling victim to a crime.

“While we know there are many more safe places in the United States than what we have listed, the towns we have included are some of the safest of the safe, and offer their residents one of the most valuable things any resident can ask for: peace of mind,” the company said.

It noted that Bloomberg Businessweek recently named Rogers the best place in Minnesota to raise a family, “and it’s easy to see why. Besides its excellent schools and affordable median home price, Rogers is one of the safest places in America.”

It said fewer than five crimes are reported each day in Rogers, nearly all of which are instances of theft. In 2016, only nine violent crimes were reported, giving the town an overall crime rate 41% lower than the national average.

And according to last year’s statistics, Rogers is getting safer. The 2016 crime rate was a whole 30% lower than the year previous.