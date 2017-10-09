Arts & EntertainmentCommunity & People

Wright County 4-Hers win top State Fair awards

By
Abram Benker, of St. Michael, of the FarSide 4-H’ers, won a purple ribbon with his New Zealand Intermediate Buck. Tanner Kremer, of St. Michael, of the Monticello Monarchs, won a purple ribbon in general exhibit competition in the craft category with his Warhammer Model Display. Sarah Wilts, of St. Michael, of the Monticello Monarchs, won as Lamb Lead Champion in the intermediate category and Reserve Champion with her Registered Dorset Ewe Lamb. Rebecca Wilts, of St. Michael, of the Monticello Monarchs, won with her Champion Other Breeds Ewe Lamb. Isaac Nielsen, of Rogers, of the Hanover Honey Bees, won in the Dairy Goat Champion Intermediate Showmanship B category. Erika Swanson, of Greenfield, of the Hanover Honey Bees, won a purple ribbon in general exhibit competition in the wildlife/biology category. Cora Benker, of St. Michael, of the FarSide 4-H’ers, won a purple ribbon with her New Zealand Senior Buck. Bethany Nielsen, of Rogers, of the Hanover Honey Bees, had a Dairy Goat Champion Alpine Senior Doe and a Dairy Goat Best in Show.
Sarah Wilts, of St. Michael, of the Monticello Monarchs, won as Lamb Lead Champion in the intermediate category and Reserve Champion with her Registered Dorset Ewe Lamb.

A number of Crow River area 4-Hers won top awards at the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul in early September. These young people received top placings at the Wright County Fair and earned a chance to exhibit at the State Fair. 4-H’ers completing grades six through 13 are eligible to participate in State Fair competition.

Pictured below are some of the top winners. Not pictured are Brett Vollrath, of Rogers, The Rockets, Dairy Interview Shirt Winner; Michaela Schafer, of Maple Plain, Hanover Honey Bees, Dairy Goat Showmanship purple ribbon winner; Grant Becker, of Loretto, Hanover Honey Bees, Poultry Science of Animals purple ribbon winner; MaKayla Desens, of Buffalo, The Rockets, Fine Arts purple ribbon winner and Katherine Bills, of Rockford, The Rockets, Flower Gardening purple ribbon winner. (Photos courtesy of Wright County 4H)