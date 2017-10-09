Wright County 4-Hers win top State Fair awards

< > Sarah Wilts, of St. Michael, of the Monticello Monarchs, won as Lamb Lead Champion in the intermediate category and Reserve Champion with her Registered Dorset Ewe Lamb.

A number of Crow River area 4-Hers won top awards at the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul in early September. These young people received top placings at the Wright County Fair and earned a chance to exhibit at the State Fair. 4-H’ers completing grades six through 13 are eligible to participate in State Fair competition.

Pictured below are some of the top winners. Not pictured are Brett Vollrath, of Rogers, The Rockets, Dairy Interview Shirt Winner; Michaela Schafer, of Maple Plain, Hanover Honey Bees, Dairy Goat Showmanship purple ribbon winner; Grant Becker, of Loretto, Hanover Honey Bees, Poultry Science of Animals purple ribbon winner; MaKayla Desens, of Buffalo, The Rockets, Fine Arts purple ribbon winner and Katherine Bills, of Rockford, The Rockets, Flower Gardening purple ribbon winner. (Photos courtesy of Wright County 4H)