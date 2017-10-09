Early voting open for Wayzata School Board election, referendum questions

By JASON JENKINS

[email protected]

Early voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 7 Wayzata School Board election and three education referendum questions is now available in person for voters in the Wayzata School District. Voters no longer need a special reason to vote absentee or take advantage of early voting.

Three candidates, all incumbents, will run for re-election to the Wayzata School Board. Candidates Chris McCullough, Sarah Johansen and Andrea Cuene are running unopposed for the three seats.

Three school funding requests will also be on ballot for voters living in the Wayzata School District. The first ballot question is a request to renew and increase the district’s operating levy to the state-authorized cap. The second question is for the approval of approximately $70 million in bond funding to build a new elementary school and enlarge the school cafeteria and food service areas at Central Middle School. The funds would also be used to renovate elementary and middle school media centers to create more flexible learning spaces and provide technology infrastructure and improve performing arts space at East and West middle schools. The third question is whether or not to renew a technology levy to support technology in the classroom.

If all three funding requests are approved by voters, the owner of an average-valued home, which is currently $350,000, could expect a tax increase of approximately $14.50 per month.

All school district eligible voters, except those living in the city of Minnetonka, can vote early in person at the Wayzata School District Administration Building, 210 County Road 101 N., Plymouth. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (Sept. 22-Nov. 3), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6.

Minnetonka residents living in the Wayzata School District can vote early in person at Minnetonka City Hall, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday (Sept. 22-Nov. 3), 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6.

Voters can get absentee ballots to mail in by submitting a request to Hennepin County Elections, PSL 012 Government Center, 300 S. 6th St., Minneapolis, MN 55487-0012. Requests can also be e-mailed to [email protected]

To learn more about voting – including how to register – visit mnvotes.org.

To learn more about the referendum questions, visit wayzata.k12.mn.us/referendum, email [email protected] or call 763-745-5050. An informational session on the school funding requests is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, in the Central Middle School Auditorium, 305 Vicksburg Lane N., Plymouth.