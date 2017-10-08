CROSS volunteers hear encouraging statistics, celebrates 40 years

A large group of CROSS Services volunteers attending its annual appreciation, “Last Chance Picnic,” recently helped celebrate its 40th anniversary and heard from leaders that their efforts are making a significant difference.

“I am proud to be a part of the growth of CROSS’ efforts to help my neighbors who are in need,” said one of volunteers after seeing that the volume of food, clothing, toys, school supplies and more has tripled in four years.

“This success is greatly attributed to the over 1,900 volunteers who support CROSS’ work making it possible for us to serve so many people in need with such a small budget,” said Elizabeth Johnson, CROSS Executive Director. “We have over 12,000 individuals served by our food shelf every year.”

Data presented at the meeting showed the growth of CROSS in 48 months (2012-2016):

• Pounds of food distributed grew from 490,000 to 912,940

• Amount of food purchased went down from $78,660 to $9,163, due to increased food products rescued from grocery and other donations CROSS Services recognized their volunteers at an annual appreciation, the “Last Chance Picnic.” The 40th anniversary of CROSS was also celebrated at the event.

• Size of cash budget has more than doubled, due to increased donors, donations, and grants

Also, over the past four years, CROSS has increased the number of food distribution sites from 1 to 30, an enormous increase in the number of potential clients.

“In addition to our building in Rogers, we now have seven mobile sites in our area communities, 23 schools with the KidPack program,” said Johnson. “And we continue to grow our Meals on Wheels deliveries.”

The number of recorded annual volunteer hours grew from 22,954 to 25,756 in four years, although this number is probably much higher because not all volunteer hours have been officially recorded. Most of the volunteers come on a weekly schedule, although there are volunteer responsibilities that can be done when volunteers are available. Recorded volunteer hours are estimated to equal to the cash budget of CROSS, just under $1 million dollars.

“Because many of our regular volunteers travel south for the winter, this fall is a great time for new volunteers to join the team,” said Johnson. “Anyone interested should call and arrange to come in to our Rogers facility for a tour and to see the possibilities.”

When asked why they volunteer, most people say that it’s a way to give back. Among the comments they made are:

• “We do this job as a family…helping out other families…It’s heartwarming knowing you might be helping to make someone’s day.”

• “A million small things in this world can make a difference. At CROSS we see the small things that bring joy.”

• “That I’m actively giving in my own community and teaching my child the importance of giving as well.”

• “I work with a great group of people and they are always complimentary and happy to see me at 6:30 a.m.”

• “I feel privileged to volunteer with CROSS. I love meeting with our clients and trying to brighten their day or concerns in any way.”

CROSS appreciates the Rib Cage in Osseo/Dayton and Target in Rogers for donating a meal for CROSS volunteers.

For more information about volunteering, donating, service programs, and fund raisers is available at www.CROSSservices.org or by calling 763-425-1050 or checking the CROSS Facebook page. CROSS serves Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo and Rogers. CROSS provides food; housing assistance; clothing; support for children’s school, birthday and holiday needs; Meals on Wheels and more for individuals and families in need. All donations are tax-deductible.