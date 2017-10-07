Rotary Club of Maple Grove donates school supplies

Delivering school supplies to the students of Oak View Elementary School was Rotarian Jake Twaddle, Oak View Counselor David Warner, and Rotarians Geoff Stamp, Jeff Fluke, Suzanne Plant and Tom Pellegrino.

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove recently donated school supplies to area students in need. The supplies included items as big as backpacks and as small as erasers, glue, markers and ruled paper notebooks. The supplies were received by students of Oak View Elementary School and counselor David Warner.

The Maple Grove Rotary Club meets at 6:45 a.m. every Tuesday morning at 3 Squares Restaurant in Maple Grove. The meetings end promptly at 8 a.m. Guests are welcome. For more information call Tim Deets at 763-710-0351.

The Rotary Club of Maple Grove is one of 35,000 Rotary clubs in more than 200 countries across the globe with 1.2 million Rotarians worldwide. For more information go to portal.clubrunner.ca/2186