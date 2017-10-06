Recap: Rogers defeats Elk River, 24-20

by Eric Oslund

Sports Reporter

The Elk River Elks made their way south to Rogers on Friday, Oct. 6, to take on the Royals and begin the next chapter of the River Rivalry. Heading into the game, the Elks held a 5-0 record and were the No. 1 ranked team in Class 5A, while the Royals were 3-2, but, as everyone knows, records get thrown out the window in games like these.

The Elks started the game with the ball, but quickly punted it away after the Royals held them to a three-and-out on the first drive.

Not much would get going on the other side of the field, though, as the Elk River defense would return the favor – forcing the Royals to punt the ball after going three-and-out.

< > Brayden Mateuszczyk (3) puts pressure on Elk River quarterback Mitchell Stroh (2) to force an incomplete pass. (Photo by Erik Jacobson)

That’s when things would start to get interesting. The Elks started at their own 20-yard line after Kevin Egbujor muffed the punt and fell on the loose ball. The offense then got a new set of downs after an unnecessary roughness call on Rogers on first down, and then looked at first-and-5 after the Royals were called for encroachment.

The Royals would eventually force the Elks into third-and-2, but the visiting team would convert. Then, on the very next play, Adam Nelson broke free up the middle of the field for a 33-yard touchdown to put the Elks up 6-0 after a failed 2-point conversion attempt.

A lot was riding on this next drive. Things had the opportunity to turn sideways quick if the Royals didn’t respond quickly, and things would start for them at their own 35-yard line. The Royals offense went on to convert a third-and-6 with a run from Collin Murray, third-and-14 when Cole Larson hit Eli Solberg for a big gain, and then, on third-and-4, Larson would find John Torresani wide open to his left for a 37-yard touchdown pass.

The Royals had taken a 7-6 lead with 2:44 remaining in the first quarter after Bjorn Charles knocked through the point-after attempt.

The Elks were looking to respond, and retake the lead over the rivaled Royals, but were unable to as they punted the ball away after going three and out.

There was just 37.2 seconds remaining in the first quarter when the Royals regained possession of the ball and were able to get a first down as time expired on the clock, but were flagged for holding. The refs then moved the ball back and rewarded the Royals a free play as 0:00 sat up on the scoreboard and they took advantage as Larson hit Solberg in stride along the sidelines for a 59-yard score. Charles was then able to split the uprights again to give the Royals a 14-6 lead over the No. 1 team in their class heading into the second quarter.

So the Elks got the ball at their own 30-yard line to start the new quarter and were looking to slow down the momentum the Royals had built up. And, like they have had to so many other times this season, they would be forced to grind this drive out.

The Royals did a great job at staying disciplined to their assignments and did not let the Elks break off any of the big runs that they tend to wrack up in most of their games. About nine minutes had run off the clock when the Elks found themselves sitting on the Royals’ 12-yard line and staring at fourth-and-2.

It was decision time. They trailed 14-6 and there was 2:50 remaining in the first half, and the Royals would get the ball back after halftime, so do you go for it or attempt a field goal? The Elks, in typical Elk River fashion, decided to go for it, but the Royals were ready – stopping them short and giving the ball back to their offense.

While it seemed like a big momentum boost at the time, in reality, that’s not how things would play out. The Royals would end up fumbling the snap to start the drive and it was the Elks who came up with the ball, giving their offense a second chance at punching it in with 2:23 remaining in the half.

It wouldn’t take long as quarterback Mitch Stroh was able to find his tight end Cory Hughes for a 14-yard touchdown. The Elks were unable to convert their 2-point conversion attempt after that score, which meant the Royals would hold on to a 14-12 lead.

The Royals would start their next possession at their own 40-yard line after Ehud Neepaye was nearly able to break free for a score. At first, it didn’t look as though they were going to be able to do much. They were staring at third-and-10 with 1:40 remaining in the half, staring at the possibility to give the Elks the ball back with enough time to take the lead if they didn’t convert on their next play.

That’s when Larson dropped back to pass, and once again found Solberg behind the opposing defenders for a 48-yard gain and a new set of downs. The Royals were then able to drive down into field goal range, and Charles would finish off the drive with a 21-yard kick through the uprights to give his team a 17-12 lead.

There was still 22.2 seconds left on the clock when the Elks got the ball back at their own 32-yard line, but they were not able to muster up any big plays and headed into the intermission trailing.

The Royals would get the ball to start the second half and looked to further build on their lead, to try and put the defending state champs away as quickly as possible. They started at their own 22-yard line and began working down the length of the field.

About two minutes later, they had gotten the ball to their own 42-yard line and were looking at fourth-and-inches. It’s a tough spot to be in, but they ultimately decided to go for it with a sneak up the middle. The Elks were ready, though, stuffing the Royals’ attempt and turning the ball over on downs.

Now it was time for the Elk River offense to look to change the momentum of the game. They had great field position, starting at the Royals’ 42-yard line, and wanted to make sure they capitalized on it, and their drive would start with a gift from the Royals defense.

One of the opposing players was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, which gave the Elks 15 free yards. They eventually worked it to where they were staring at third-and-5 from the Royals’ 28-yard line, but they came up just short.

Once again, the Elks were faced with a decision. Do they try to go for it on fourth-and-3, or do they try and kick a field goal? And, like the first time around, they decided to go for it, but, once again, the Royals defense that was ready as they stopped the Elks short of the first-down marker.

Rogers and Elk River would exchange punts on the next two drives, which led to the Royals getting the ball back on their own 22-yard line with 2:15 remaining in the third quarter. The Elks dropped the offense for a 3-yard loss on the first play of the drive, but then gave it all back as they were called for defensive pass interference on the next play. Giving the Royals 15 free yards and a new set of downs.

The Royals were then staring at third-and-4 with 29 seconds remaining in the quarter, and once again fumbled the snap. And, once again, it was the Elk River defense that came up with the ball.

The Elks would start the fourth quarter with the ball at the Royals’ 33-yard line and looked to make them pay for that gift they had just given them. But the Royals had a chance to finish the drive before it really started. The Elks faced third-and-2 just 26 seconds into the final quarter of play, but that’s when Stroh was able to break free for an 18-yard run, bringing the ball down to Rogers’ 14-yard line. From there, Stroh would hit Sherrod Kpahn for a 14-yard score to give the Elks an 18-17 lead.

Their lead then increased to 20-17 after Jon Suchy was able to rumble his way in for a 2-point conversion.

It was the break the Elks had been waiting for since the first quarter and now they were going to look to their defense to shut the Royals down and give the ball right back to the offense. However, the Royals had other ideas. Slowly but surely, they began picking up chunks of yards and turning them into new sets of downs. They worked their way all the way down to Elk River’s 37-yard line and then Torresani bounced the ball around the back end and went untouched down the sidelines and into the end zone to give his team a 24-20 lead after Charles hit another point-after attempt.

That 37-yard run was the definition of a momentum killer for the Elks and a booster for the Royals. The next two drives after that ended in punts, and the Elks would get the ball back and look to swing the momentum back into their favor once again.

There was 3:38 remaining on the clock when the defending state champions retook the field at their own 3-yard line. They would need to go 97 yards and score in order to come away with a victory and remain undefeated, but that’s certainly something that wasn’t out of the question as this team has a chance to break a touchdown anytime they run a play.

Stroh really got things rolling as he was able to spin his way out of a tackle and go for a 14-yard gain, bringing the ball out to the 17-yard line. Two plays later, Nelson rattled off seven more yards for a new set of downs, and then Stroh found Kpahn down the sidelines for a 22-yard completion.

Suddenly, the Elks were on Rogers’ 48-yard line with 2:16 remaining in the game and looked to be in prime position to score. But the offense would begin to sputter once they got to the Royals’ 35-yard line. They attempted a pass on third-and-10, and it was nearly picked off.

That dropped interception, though, meant the Elks had another chance. Fourth-and-10 from the Royals’ 35-yard line with 1:03 remaining in the game, this was it. Stroh got the ball, dropped back to pass, and looked towards Ronnie Audette, an offensive lineman converted into a tight end, and let the ball fly. Unfortunately, he threw it long as it sailed over Audette’s head and onto the turf.

The Elks would actually get the ball back one last time, at their own 16-yard line with 33.5 seconds left, but it was just too little too late. They were unable to get that final break that they needed as the Royals would go on to win 24-20, snapping the Elks 18-game winning streak.