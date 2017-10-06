Maple Grove police

The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Sept. 17, 2017 through Sept. 23, 2017. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.

Sunday, Sept. 17

86th Ave. & Jonquil Lane — There was a report of a young child riding a tricycle without supervision. Officer responded and found parent trying to locate child. Parent and child reunited.

Quinwood Lane & 62nd Place — There was a complaint of children screaming loudly. Officer responded and found kids playing at the playground. Officer distributed stickers and advised to play quieter.

12400 Block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of two females leaving a business with unpaid merchandise. Conducting follow-up investigation.

Monday, Sept. 18

94th Ave. & Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a homeless couple on a street corner. Officer made contact, offered resource card, and advised of safety concerns.

9800 block of 93rd Place — There was a report of suspicious phone calls. Officer made contact, advised party of phone scams and to call with further concerns.

12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of an individual apprehended for shoplifting. Officer responded. Noah Fribley, 27, of St. Cloud was cited for shoplifting and trespassed from the business.

6500 block of Wedgwood Road — There was a report of two males ringing doorbell of a business for an extended period. Employees did not recognize males and refused them access. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were not located. Advised to call if they returned.

9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of 100 core batteries stolen from a business. A follow-up investigation being conducted.

Sophia Calix, 55, of Rochester was cited for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and obstructing the legal process at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.

Jeremy Palkert, 18, of Maple Grove was cited for disorderly conduct and domestic assault on the 7200 block of Weston Lane N.

Michael Danielsen, 43, of Maple Grove was cited for second degree controlled substance-selling methamphetamine and third degree possession of methamphetamine at Bass Lake Road and Quinwood Lane N. in Plymouth.

Tuesday, Sept. 19

11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a lot of a business. Employees requested a welfare check. Officer made contact and found party had run out of gas and was waiting for a friend. No assistance needed.

13800 block of 85th Place — There was a report of a raccoon in a homeowner’s garage for about three days. Officers responded, caught the raccoon, and transported it to a nearby park.

7500 block of Fish Lake Road — There was a report of an iPad stolen during daytime hours from an unlocked vehicle parked in a garage with overhead door left open. No suspects.

County Road 101 & Weaver Lake Drive — An officer on routine patrol stopped a motorcyclist driving without any lights. The male suspect was arrested for driving after cancellation.

Wednesday, Sept. 20

9000 block of Zachary Lane — There was a report of two females fighting regarding a boyfriend. An officer responded and found that one party had already left and neither wanted to pursue charges.

18700 block of 68th Ave. — There was a report of a muskrat stuck in the window well of a home. Officer responded and removed the animal. It ran through the neighborhood back to a nearby pond.

Jessica Olson, 35, of Le Sueur was cited for driving after suspension, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of drug paraphernalia at Maple Grove Parkway and Upland Lane N.

Donald Bell, 36, of Le Sueur was cited for possessing/receiving stolen property, seat belt requirement and possession of drug paraphernalia at Maple Grove Parkway and Upland Lane N.

Thursday, Sept. 21

8900 block of Tewsbury Gate — There was a report of tennis shoes and garage door opener stolen overnight from a vehicle parked in a driveway.

16300 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a group of customers causing disturbance. Officer responded, one party was trespassed for behavior that occurred the previous day, and the group was advised to leave.

9100 block of Comstock Lane — There was a report of two unknown suspects throwing a rock at a living room window of home causing damage.

7800 block of Main St. — There was a report of unsafe driving conduct in parking lot and concerns of intoxication. Officer made contact, driver was not inebriated but was advised regarding safety concerns.

James Johnson, 60, of Maple Grove was cited for fifth degree assault on the 17500 block of Weaver Lake Drive N.

Friday, Sept. 22

12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of an intoxicated male harassing people in a parking lot. Officer responded and found male was unable to care for self and was transported to family member’s home nearby to spend the night.

15300 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of two individuals smoking marijuana inside of vehicle in a parking lot. Officer arrived. No suspects located.

John Koufis, 52, of Palatine, Illinois was cited for third degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty and refuse to submit to chemical test.

Jordan Riddell, 23, of Shakopee was cited for furnishing tobacco to a person under 18 on the 9400 block of Fernbrook Lane N.

Saturday, Sept. 23

9600 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of a burglary overnight. A window was broken to gain access. Incident under investigation.

6700 block of Vicksburg Lane — There was a report of damage to a window screen. No suspects.

County Road 101 & County Road 30 — There was a report of a traffic complaint of a vehicle driving erratically. Officer identified suspect vehicle, made contact. Miguel Torres-Hernandez, 28, of Minneapolis was cited for third degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty, third degree DUI and careless driving.

11900 block of 80th Ave. — There was a report of an unconscious individual. An officer responded and found victim having difficulty breathing and was conscious. The officer provided aid in ambulance to the hospital.

Ryan Giacomini, 44, of Columbia Heights was cited for third degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08, third degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty and careless driving at I-694 and Hwy. 169.

James Wall, 48, of St. Michael was cited for fourth degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty and fourth degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08.

Other

During this time period there were 29 property damage traffic accidents and no property damage injury traffic accidents.