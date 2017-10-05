Strong start dries up for Osseo against Centennial

By Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

For a second week in a row, Osseo saw first half lead evaporate in a loss.

This time, it didn’t take a late really either by the opponent as Centennial (3-1) beat the Orioles 35-21 Sept. 29. Osseo (2-3) had a 14-6 lead but never scored again until the fourth quarter.

A week ago, the Orioles had a 16-7 advantage at Champlin Park (3-2) going into the locker room, but the Rebels rallied late to win 17-16. The Orioles have now mustered one second half touchdown in the past two games as they gear up for a visit to defending Class 6A state champion Totino-Grace (4-1) Friday at 7 p.m. Tyler Sealock breaks away from the Centennial defense to score on this 70-yard touchdown pass play. (Photo by Rich Moll – richmollphotography.com)

Tyler Sealock had the only score for the Orioles in the second half against Centennial when he caught an 18-yard TD pass from quarterback Gregory Arrell. It cut the Cougars lead to 28-21 at that point.

Centennial answered in the fourth quarter with a 1-yard TD run by Sam Bonfe, his second of the game. He tied things up in the second quarter on a 3-yard run.

Ryan Koob also gave the Orioles trouble with two TD runs. Koob put the Cougars ahead 7-6 in the first quarter on a 4-yard run and 21-14 in the second quarter on a 1-yard gain.

Aaron Jupaul put the Orioles up initially 7-0 on a 1-yard TD run. Sealock then took an Arrell pass 70 yards for a 14-6 lead.

Arrell finished with 137 yards on 6-12 passing. He had two TDs and an interception. He also had 24 yards on five carries.

Daman Lingasin led the Orioles run game with 35 yards on three carries.

