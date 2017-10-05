Sharon Kaye Hansen, 75

Sharon Kaye Hansen, age 75 of St. Michael, MN, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 25, 2017. She was born in Redwood Falls, MN on May 9, 1942, the daughter of Lester and Irene (Sackl) Johnson.

Sharon grew up in Milroy, MN and graduated from Milroy High School. On July 16, 1960, Sharon Johnson and Jorgen Hansen were united in marriage at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Lucan, MN. The two made their home on a farm in Lucan and later moved to Osseo, MN, and settled in at St. Michael, MN in 1973.

Sharon owned her own cleaning business from 1972 until 2014. She was a faithful member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hanover, MN and volunteered at church and the food shelf. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, gardening, baking, cooking, volunteering, nature, hiking and looking for rocks, bird watching, wildlife, taking care of animals, and helping on the farm.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Irene Johnson.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Jorgen Hansen; daughter, Darla Peterson (Mike); grandchildren, Nicki Burkstrand (fiancé, Matthew Johnson), Tyler Peterson and Andy Peterson; great-grandson, Tanner Johnson; cousins, Judy Dunlap (Tom) and Darryl Sackl; and many other family and friends.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 30, 2017 at 2 p.m., with visitation beginning at 12 p.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hanover, MN. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. 763-497-5362. www.thepetersonchapel.com.