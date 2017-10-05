Rockford soccer teams out-play but can’t out-score most teams last week

Rockford junior Neely Griffin (left) works on defense. (Photo by Dave Pedersen)

By DAVE PEDERSEN

Crow River News Sports

Four of the five Rockford soccer games played last week involved shutouts. The boys blanked Becker 6-0 and lost 3-2 to Waconia. The girls were shutout by Glencoe-Silver Lake 2-0, Waconia 5-0 and Minnehaha Academy 2-0.

Chris Chavez powered the offense for the Rocket boys against Becker by scoring four goals with one assist. Nick Manthana had a goal and an assist and Eliot King had two assists.

Miguel Ibarra capped off the scoring with his eighth goal of the season. Lucas Robinson and Casey Berrara combined on the shutout as goalies. Coach Steve Ulen said Carter DeWolfe led the defense.

Ulen thought his team out-played Waconia but was unable to execute the game plan. Chavez scored his 20th goal assisted by Spencer Hertl, who Ulen says is playing well as a mid-fielder/forward. Manthana scored on a crossing pass by Lucas Botten. Robinson made 10 saves in goal.

The boys, 9-3-1 on the season, play at Jordan, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 before ending the regular season at home against Brooklyn Center, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Nick Manthana (left) and Blake Young (1) have been key factors at forward for Rockford’s boys soccer team. (Photo by Dave Pedersen)

Rockford’s girls outshot GSL 11-6 but could not beat the goalie. Sydney Manthana led the charge with five shots, while Jade Ellis had four.

Waconia overpowered Rockford 5-0 by having an 18-0 edge in shots on goal. The Rockets out-shot Minnehaha Academy 5-4 when out-scored 2-0.

“This was a disappointing week for the team,” said coach Melissa Joseph. “Although we had several scoring chances with both Glencoe and Minnehaha we couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities. We expected Waconia to be a tough opponent.”

The girls will end the regular season at Henry-Sibley, 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

Joseph adds, “Headed into our final games, we will work to take the lessons learned in these losses and hope to have success as we wrap up the regular season.”

The primary starters have been goalie Ellie Ziemer, defenders Neely Griffin, McKenzie Rentz, Kailey DeWolfe and Haley Zimmer. Mid-fielders are Jade Ellis and Haley Smith and forwards include Sydney Manthana, Logan Henrich and Heidi Trandahl.