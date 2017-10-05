Portillo’s acquires liquor license; Opening date pushed back

The walls of the future Portillo’s restaurant are up and the building is taking shape in the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, at 12251 Elm Creek Boulevard in Maple Grove.

Portillo’s, the fast casual concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, including Chicago-Style Hot Dogs, Italian Beef Sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads, and Portillo’s famous Chocolate Cake.

The restaurant will feature a Prohibition-themed interior, drawing décor inspiration from the 1920’s era. The restaurant will include seating for more than 200 guests, a seasonal outdoor patio, and double-lane drive-thru.

Maple Grove City Administrator Heidi Nelson presented the Maple Grove City Council with a request from Portillo’s for an on-sale wine and 3.2 percent malt liquor license.

She said all liquor license application information have been submitted and the Maple Grove Police Department has conducted the necessary background checks. Nelson added representatives from Portillo’s had been made aware of the upcoming Nov. 15 Alcohol Compliance Training session.

The council asked additional questions regarding the restaurant.

Councilor Phil Leith asked how the construction of the building was coming along and if there was an official opening date.

Paula Britton, general manager of the Maple Grove restaurant, said, “We do not have a solid date at this time. We did have Nov. 7, but we’ve pushed it back know to January due to staffing and ensuring that we will have the appropriate amount to be able to deliver the experience that represents Portillo’s in the way that we need to.”

She added they need between 160 and 200 people to open, but have only hired a total of 11 people.

“Hopefully that will bring more awareness, seeing some action around the building and attract some more applicants,” she said of when they are able to move and train inside the building at the end of October/early November.

The council then approved the on-sale wine and 3.2 percent malt liquor license for Portillo’s Hot Dogs, 12251 Elm Creek Boulevard, subject to compliance with liquor licensing requirements of the city code with said license to expire June 30, 2018.

